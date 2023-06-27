Home » “In Parliament I will answer to everything, I’ll face it”
Health

“In Parliament I will answer to everything, I’ll face it”

by admin
“In Parliament I will answer to everything, I’ll face it”

“I’ll answer everything, I’ve been in politics for 23 years, I’ve always put my face in it”. Thus the Minister of Tourism Daniela Santanchè replied to those who asked her when she will go to Parliament to report on her investigation Report on the management of her companies.

Read also

And to those who asked if they expected requests for clarifications to Parliament from the center-right majority as well: “It seems to me that the majority is not only compact but more compact. You have to look for other things to ensure that the majority is not compact” .

Resignation? “And about what? Be serious. Are we going after Report?”. Serena? “No, Serena is bad luck”.

See also  What about the health competence of the organizations and professions in the German health system? / Projects and results of new studies will be presented today at the Health Competence Forum in Berlin

You may also like

Water retention, 10 remedies to say goodbye to...

Means against ticks in humans: These home remedies...

How can you really buy a BMW car...

Dormouse 2023: what’s up with the farmer’s rule?...

Car exploded on the ring road: CNR researcher...

Asklepios criticizes the government commission’s statement on the...

Business interruptions in pharmacies have many causes

what it is, how much it makes you...

couples, tempters, temptresses and all the sneak peeks

Indiana Jones, Harrison Ford on fourth film: ‘It...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy