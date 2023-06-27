“In Parliament I will answer to everything, I’ll face it”

“I’ll answer everything, I’ve been in politics for 23 years, I’ve always put my face in it”. Thus the Minister of Tourism Daniela Santanchè replied to those who asked her when she will go to Parliament to report on her investigation Report on the management of her companies.

And to those who asked if they expected requests for clarifications to Parliament from the center-right majority as well: “It seems to me that the majority is not only compact but more compact. You have to look for other things to ensure that the majority is not compact” .

Resignation? “And about what? Be serious. Are we going after Report?”. Serena? “No, Serena is bad luck”.

