As part of the “Sport and Integration” teaching module, male and female students took part in a training session on the relationship between sport and inclusion and on enhancing the educational role of future motor activity technicians and teachers.

The Seminar “I come from sports”organized in collaboration with the Department of Medicine and Surgery dell’University of Parmawas the occasion to introduce the didactic module “Sport and Integration”offered to all students of the University of Parma, with particular attention to those of the degree courses in Sports Science.

Through the meeting – moderated by the former swimmer Christina Closed – which took place in the presence of prof. Paul MartelliDeputy Pro-Rector of the University of Parma, by prof Giuliana GobbiPresident of the Degree Course in Motor Sciences, Sport and Health of the University of Parma, of representatives of Ministry of Labor and Social Policies e you Sports and Health – the students were able to learn about the topics that will be addressed during the course, thus starting a process of reflection that will concern the role of the sport as a vehicle for inclusion and social innovation.

In particular, the testimonials of Raphaela Lukudosprinter of the Army and of Elio Volta, creator of the “Giocampus” project and winner of the “Mondonico Prize” for executives involved in social work, have contributed to underlining the importance oftrainer as a crucial figure in the management of multi-cultural groups and in enhancement of sport as a meeting ground, dialogue, comparison and contrast to discrimination.

Second Raphaela Lukudo “Sport gives a lot in addition to victories, especially life lessons. It seems strange but that’s how it is, with sport you learn respect for the rules and for others and everything you learn on the field is then reflected in real life. Sport creates bonds, friendships, opens the mind to other ideas. Sport gives me so much and I’m grateful to be able to practice it”.

“It is important that the entire population, especially the younger and more fragile groups, have the opportunity to practice motor and sports activities, thus accessing the benefits they bring with them. For this to happen, there is a need for trained managers who, in addition to putting organizational skills in the field, know how to build truly inclusive environments, in the knowledge that the most effective learning is what takes place through sport’s great ability to transfer emotions” he has declared Elio Volta.

“Sport conveys fundamental values ​​not only in the practice of a discipline, but in the practice of life. Sport educates respect, commitment to achieve a goal and the pleasure of achieving it, or simply of approaching it, constantly interacting with teachers, technicians , teammates and opponents. Sport is in itself inclusion and integration. Therefore, it was considered useful to offer the opportunity to all University students to choose the “Sport and Integration” teaching module, with broad participation from numerous degree ” emphasized Prof. Paul Martelli.

The meeting, held in the presence of about 200 students, is one of 11 seminars which will be carried out in as many Italian universities as part of the didactic module “Sport and Integration” – an intervention promoted as part of the “Sport and integration” project carried out by Sport e Salute SpA and financed by the Ministry of Labor and Social Policies.

Upcoming scheduled meetings:

March 30 – University of Naples Parthenope

All the information on the Program Agreement, the actions carried out and in progress are available on the website www.sportesalute.eu/sporteintegration.html and on the institutional portal www.integrazionemigranti.gov.it.

