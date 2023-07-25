In Peru 230 cases of Guillain-Barré, WHO invites monitoring – Medicine

From January to July 15, 2023, a total of 231 suspected cases of Guillain-Barré syndrome, a rare neurological disorder, including 4 deaths, were reported in Peru. This was indicated by the World Health Organization which, in a notice on the portal, “advises Member States to maintain continuous monitoring of the incidence and neurological disorders, to identify variations with respect to expected values ​​and implement protocols for better patient management”.





On June 26, 2023, Peru’s National Center for Disease Control and Prevention issued an epidemiological alert due to an unusual increase in cases of Guillain-Barré syndrome. This autoimmune disease, sometimes linked to bacterial or viral infections also carried by mosquitoes, damages the peripheral nerves that connect the brain to the rest of the body. Clinical manifestations include gastrointestinal and respiratory infection, fever, and in some cases neurological paralysis.





“By closely observing and monitoring these conditions countries can respond effectively to any changes and ensure that adequate measures are in place to address potential public health problems,” WHO writes.





According to historical data, in Peru, the average monthly number of registered cases is less than 20 suspected cases per month. While between 10 June and 15 July there were 130. At the beginning of July 2023, the Government declared a national health emergency due to the unusual increase observed. To date, “the potential cause of the unexpected incidence remains under investigation” writes WHO. In the current outbreak, the age group most affected is that of adults aged 30 and over (158 cases) while children under 17 are 44.



