In Piazza Affari the banks are trying to recover after Black Tuesday

by Stefania Blasioli and Chiara Di Cristofaro

The introduction in the evening of a cap on the extraordinary contribution on extra profits, according to analysts, reduces the impact of the tax on credit institutions

(Il Sole 24 Ore Radiocor) – The European stock exchanges, with Milan in the lead, driven by the recovery of banks after the Black Tuesday which saw 9.5 billion capitalization burned on the Stock Exchange for credit institutions. The FTSE MIB back firmly above 28 thousand points, driven by Finecobank, Unicredit, Banca Mps e Intesa Sanpaolo, bpm bank,Bper e Mediobanca. The insertion by the MEF of a ceiling on iadditional tax on extra profits of banks will not be able to exceed 0.1% of total assets, which greatly reduces the impact on banks. All the titles of the main list are up. Optimism returns also in the rest of Europe, with the CAC 40 of Paris in progress, like the DAX 40 of Frankfurt andIBEX 35 of Madrid, andAEX of Amsterdam. In the global context, the data from China remain in the background: after the disappointing ones on exports on Tuesday 8 August, which worryingly indicated a slowdown in global demand, the data on consumer and production prices showed the country entering deflation: consumer prices fell by 0.3% yoy in July, the first drop in September 2021, while producer prices recorded -4.4%.

Euro remains below 1.1 dollars, weak oil

On the currency, the dollar weakens with the increase in risk appetite and with China‘s intervention to support the yuan: thus the euro takes advantage of it and climbs back to 1.097 against the greenback (1.095 at yesterday’s close). The euro/yen holds its positions at 157 (156.85), while the dollar/yen drops to 143 (from 143.28). Crude oil prices are declining, taking into account the signs of difficulty that continue to arrive from the Chinese economy and with private inventories in the US on the rise, but find support in the declarations of Russia and Saudi Arabia on production: Brent is at 86.07 dollars (-0.12%) while the WTI is at 82.79 dollars (-0.16%).

Spread down to 165 points, 10-year yield down to 4.11%

The spread between BTp and Bund is decreasing slightly. The yield differential between the 10-year benchmark BTP (Isin IT0005518128) and the German bond with the same duration is indicated at 165 basis points, one less than the day before closing. Also noteworthy is the yield on the ten-year benchmark BTP, which scored a first position at 4.11%, from 4.13% in the previous reference.

Tokyo closes down 0.53%, weak banking stocks

Closing down for the Tokyo Stock Exchange which is losing ground after the increases, albeit timid, achieved in the first part of the week. At the end of the session the index NIKKEI 225 is down, settling at 32,204.33 points. The lackluster performance of stocks in the financial and banking sectors weighed down the Index. The broader Topix index closed down as well, finishing down 0.40% at 2,282.57 points.

China, inflation +0.2% in July, down 0.3% year on year

Consumer prices in China dropped by 0.3% on an annual basis in July, signaling the first decline since February 2021 and the deflation phase in the wake of the slowdown in domestic consumption which complicates the economic recovery. The figure, the main indicator of inflation, was zero in June and compares with expectations of -0.4%. According to data from the National Statistics Office, production prices are also bad: -4.4% per year, worse than the estimates of -4.1% and better than -5.4% in June. The slowdown in July is the tenth in a row to signal deflation amid weak demand and slowing commodity prices.

Clare Di Cristofaro

Radiocor editor

