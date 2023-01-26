All the prescriptions from the general practitioner loaded on the health card and the possibility of collecting the prescribed medicines by presenting only the blue card, with no other obligations. It is a revolution that is sending sheets of paper into retirement the one that is starting today in Piedmont.

Withdrawal of drugs without the prescription

To announce it, the councilor for health Louis Icardi: “A very important service is starting today, the collection of medicines from the pharmacy without a doctor’s prescription”. But how does the new service work? All you need to do is present your health card to the pharmacist and the professional on the other side of the counter will read from the card which drugs have been prescribed by your general practitioner. The withdrawal will therefore be immediate.

“It is a service that goes to meet the elderly, those who are unfamiliar with digital healthcare” Icardi affirmed with satisfaction. The citizen will only have to give his consent and indicate to his doctor a pharmacy to use the system at his trusted pharmacy.

A delegated person may also collect them

Furthermore, the drugs can also be collected by a person delegated by the patient himself.

To date, there are already 1600 pharmacies that have joined the service for the collection of medicines with a health card, but all should soon join. The reason is soon to be said: “It is good for us, for them and for the citizens. With zero costs you will have greater efficiency and convenience: elderly and chronically ill people will be able to save time and money”concluded Icardi.

Cirio: “New immediate and fast service”

Aware of the importance of the new service, also the president of the Piedmont Region Alberto Cirio: “We provide citizens with an immediate and fast, useful service”. The goal, as confirmed by the Governor, is to ensure that local medicine is increasingly rooted in Piedmont: “We must take people by the hand and accompany them on their health journey”. And if today the relationship between the pharmacist and the citizen is considered closer, the reason must be sought in Covid.

The pandemic has in fact brought pharmacists closer to citizens: “Pharmacies have become not only a place of sale and treatment, but also a point of reference. A sentry on the territoryCirio concluded.