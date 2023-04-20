In Pordenone the second stage of the Tour della Salute – Sanità

news-txt”>

A weekend of sport and health in Pordenone, with the second stage of the Tour della Salute 2023. The event, now in its fifth edition, this year from April to October will cover the entire peninsula for the first time: 20 Italian squares, one per Region, in which citizens will have the opportunity to undergo free medical consultations, to reduce the risk of chronic diseases. The stage in Friuli will be held on Saturday 22 and Sunday 23 April, in Piazza XX Settembre, from 10 to 13 and from 15 to 19. The event, promoted by Asc Activities Sportive Confederate, with the unconditional support of Eg Stada Group, aims to raise awareness of importance of prevention and on the centrality of sporting practice. Over the weekend, the center of Pordenone will therefore be transformed into a sports and health village where, in addition to health checks, many activities will take place: fitness, gymnastics and pilates, but also yoga, belly dance, sports dance and dance latins.

Inside the Screen Station, equipped with 6 clinics, it will be possible to undergo free check-ups and consultations, of a cardiological, dermatological, nutritional and rheumatological type, with specialists from scientific societies in the sector.

In previous editions of the Tour this has made it possible to detect several cases of unsuspecting people, struggling with health problems, which have thus avoided potentially serious consequences. Then there is the listening desk, with specialists belonging to the Italian Federation of Psychologists, which aims to respond to the increase in psychological disorders recorded in the pandemic and post-pandemic phases.

Among the novelties of this year, then, a counter, within which veterinarians will operate, who will provide useful advice for recognizing the risk factors concerning pets. The Palco-ledwall, which will flank the Screen Station, is instead intended to host motor, sporting and group activities and also training moments, reserved for teaching pediatric unblocking maneuvers and techniques for using the defibrillator. “This fifth edition of the Tour – concludes Luca Stevanato, president of Asc – is generating contagious enthusiasm”.