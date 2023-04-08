Painters and writers have always celebrated the Provence. One name above all: Pablo Picasso. The great artist of Spanish nationality chose this region of the South of France to create his works of art, love and… die. So much so that his paintings, his women and his friendships have marked these lands to such an extent that they identify with the artist himself.

Drawings, paintings and ceramics, but also the vault of a chapel bear his name and can be discovered in Arles, Aix-En-Provence, Avignon, Vallauris and Antibes.

A fifty years after the death of Picasso, which took place on 8 April 1973 in Mougins, we retrace an itinerary that follows in his footsteps. The greatest painter of the 20th century spent most of his life in the Provence-Alpes-Côte d’Azur region and the tour in the footsteps of Picasso in South of France includes some stages that inspired his life and his creativity.

Picasso at Antibes

During Picasso’s stay on the Côte d’Azur, the city of Antibes proposed to the artist to use part of the then Grimaldi Castle as an atelier. At the end of his two-month stay in 1946, the painter left 23 paintings and 44 drawings to the city. In 1948, Picasso enriched the collection by donating 78 ceramics made in the Madoura atelier in Vallauris. In 1966, to pay homage to Pablo Picasso, the Grimaldi Castle officially became the Picasso Museum, the first museum dedicated to the artist. Finally, in 1991, the bequest of Jacqueline Picasso, his last life partner, made it possible to further enrich the collection.

Picasso from Vallauris

Picasso discovered the “city of a hundred potters” in 1936 and went to live there between 1948 and 1955, trying his hand at modeling the earth. The ceramics produced in these years are a further demonstration of his genius. In ’59, he painted “War and Peace” in the deconsecrated chapel of the castle transforming the ancient abandoned sanctuary into a sort of Temple of Peace. The castle has become the Pablo Picasso National Museum. But in Vallauris the artist also left one of his most famous sculptures, to thank the population for the warm welcome: “The man with the sheep” which can be admired in the market square in the city centre.

Picasso from Mougins

Picasso got to know the village of Mougins, in the hinterland of Cannes, thanks to a photographer who immortalized it in some of his intimate shots. He then decided to buy a property in 1961, the Mas Notre-Dame-de-Vie, which he himself called “the house of my dreams” and where he died in ’73 at the age of 91. From the villa he could admire the bay of Cannes, the hills around the village up to the Estérel Massif.

The period spent in solitude in Mougins was particularly artistically intense for Picasso. His wife Jaqueline who was by his side until the end and whom he affectionately called “the Spanish” was his last muse. The house was sold in 2017 for 170 million euros. Today, Mougins is known as an artists’ village due to the many studios that have been opened since then.

Picasso a Saint-Tropez

Like Henri Matisse and Paul Signac, Picasso also regularly visited the town of Saint-Tropez. In particular, he spent the summer of ’51 with Geneviève Laporte, with whom he had an affair, in the house of the writer Paul Eluard. Geneviève is the subject of numerous portraits and nudes made by the artist, including the famous drawing “The Odalisque”.

Picasso in Aix-en-Provence

The largest museum in the world dedicated to Picasso should have been born in Aix in 2021, wanted by Catherine Hutin-Blay, daughter of Jacqueline Roque, Picasso’s last wife. The museum should have found space inside the former convent of the Preachers, but at the moment the project has remained on standby. However, you can admire some works by Picasso al Granet Museum in Aix-en-Provence.

Picasso ad Arles

The Andalusian Picasso’s passion for Spain and its traditions (he was born in Malaga), first of all the race, and the inspiration that the Camargue had given to another famous artist, Vincent Van Gogh, often brought him to Arles. The Réattu Museum in the city houses 57 drawings donated by Picasso himself a couple of years before his death. Among these, the Portrait of Maria (the artist’s mother), dating back to 1923, and the Portrait of Lee Miller (one of his last muses), dressed as an Arlesiana, painted in 1937.

Picasso in Les Baux-De-Provence

The old quarries of Les Baux-De-Provence, in the Alpilles, a group of hills in Provence, saw Picasso participate as an actor, in 1959, in the setting of the “Cathedral of images”, in the filming of the “Testament of Orpheus”, a film made by his friend Jean Cocteau. It can still be seen today in the same place, the Carrières de Lumières.

Picasso in Avignon

Picasso chose to spend the summer of 1914 in Avignon, close to his painter friends Georges Braque and André Derain and here he created two large canvases, including “The portrait of a girl” (synthesis of different techniques: papiers collés, materials and trompe l ‘oeil) and splendid still lifes, such as “Green still life”. The Anglandon Museum on the ground floor, in a room dedicated to the Masters of the 1920s, he exhibits many of his works, including the very famous “Arlecchino” and “Finestra aperta sul mare”.

Picasso a Vauvenargues

The small town in the Provençal hinterland about fifteen kilometers from Aix-en-Provence is the last stop on the journey in the footsteps of Pablo Picasso. The 13th century castle was sold to the artist in 1958 and ed this is where Picasso is buried, in front of the main staircase of the castle, together with his last wife. The windows of the residence overlook the Sainte-Victoire mountain, the same as Paul Cézanne he had painted under a thousand different lights, in every season of the year.

When Picasso informed his art dealer Daniel-Henry Kahnweiler of the purchase he is said to have told him “I bought Cezanne’s Sainte-Victoire” and that the other asked him which of the many, but that Picasso’s answer was “The original”, referring to the actual hill, given that a portion of the mountain is also part of the property.

Some of the interior walls of the castle are decorated with frescoes made by Picasso himself – including those in the bathroom – and for this reason the building has become a historical monument. The castle, furnished and decorated by the artist, has since belonged to Jacqueline’s daughter Catherine, Picasso’s heiress, but cannot be visited, except in special circumstances.