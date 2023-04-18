Home » In Puglia, the cuts for drugs and devices are underway: directors and doctors at risk of sanction
Health

by admin
Cuts in approved pharmaceutical expenditure and mandatory compliance with the ceilings for the purchase of medical devices and hospital drugs. The regional council has approved the urgent measures to contain health costs. Precise rules, established times and continuous monitoring of local health authorities and general hospitals. General directors who do not comply with the provisions will be forfeited. The Region promises that this time it’s serious. Between drugs and medical devices, the challenge…

