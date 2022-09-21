The European Commission has presented the new recommendation to fight cancer, extending the age groups for breast, colon and cervical screening. This was stated by the President of the Regional Budget and Planning Commission Fabiano Amati. “In Puglia – he continues – the extension of the age groups, for the first two cancers, unfortunately partially disregarded. If it continues like this, obviously, in December all the ASL DGs will fall due to failure to execute the new programs, as expressly envisaged by the regional laws approved in recent months, and unfortunately we will continue to lose human lives ”.

“The Apulian laws even provide for screening for wider age groups than what Europe is asking today. In fact: for sense cancer, Europe requires the extension of the age groups from 50-69 to 45-74; in Puglia it is already foreseen from 45 to 74 years, with the admission of the class 40-44 to the verification of familiarity. For colon cancer, on the other hand, Europe requires the extension of the age groups from 50-69 to 50-74; in Puglia it is already foreseen from 45 to 74 years. The Apulian laws already provide for the extension of screening to 100 per cent of the target population, while Europe requires to reach the 90 per cent target by 2025. Also on this, therefore, the Apulian legislation is at the vanguard. But there’s a problem. While the Regional Council proves to be at the forefront, even with respect to the broader European decisions, the political-administrative apparatus that should execute the laws proves to be slow and extremely willing to magnify the difficulties to achieve the objectives.

At present, in fact, the IT tools for the automatic booking of screenings on schedule, invitations to 100 percent of the target population and free clinical-instrumental surveillance for subjects with genetic mutation have not yet entered into operation. In short – he concludes – we also feel sorry for issues where we should be at the forefront and this for a sensational inertia in positioning ourselves on the side of human pain, dominated by a higher interest in the mechanisms of power and organization that unfortunately characterize the public health administration. . For now, I am consoled by the fact that the Apulian laws on screening, if the expected results are not achieved, foresee the automatic forfeiture of the general managers in a few months; a deterrent to inertia that perhaps many have not fully grasped – he concludes – so I take the liberty of remembering it also to keep our feet on the ground, close to the people who suffer and in agreement with Europe ”.

