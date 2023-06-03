Home » In Rimini preview of the Sport and Health Tour #PiuSportPiùVita on the occasion of RiminiWellness. Cozzoli: “We speak the language of young people through sport”
Health

In Rimini preview of the Sport and Health Tour #PiuSportPiùVita on the occasion of RiminiWellness. Cozzoli: “We speak the language of young people through sport”

by admin
In Rimini preview of the Sport and Health Tour #PiuSportPiùVita on the occasion of RiminiWellness. Cozzoli: “We speak the language of young people through sport”

A preview from Emilia Romagna by #MORE SPORTS MORE LIFEthe Sport e Salute SpA Tour to bring sport to the squares of numerous Italian cities, promoting love for correct and more active lifestyles.

The first symbolic stop was in Rimini in conjunction with RiminiWellness where Sport and Health set up a stand with the Minister for Sport and Youth, the Department for Sport, the Department for Youth and Ics.
For the occasion, the Sports Village was set up in Piazzale Fellini, a real sports village of over 1,000 square meters.
A project born with the aim of bringing citizens closer to motor activity in a fun way, in the open air and involving the legends of Italian sport.

The President and Chief Executive Officer of Sport e Salute SpA was also present in Rimini Vito Cozzoli who participated in the various initiatives: “Sport and Health takes the field and goes to the squares to affirm the right to sport for everyone. And it does so with the tour with which we will give all citizens the opportunity to try different disciplines. Last year we went to 16 regions visiting 27 provinces and this year we want to do more especially to speak to the younger generations with new languages, affirming those values ​​that only sport can carry forward”.

This Saturday, from 10 in the morning, the Village was made accessible to all free of charge and entertainment events and activities were organised, with the possibility of trying out various sports disciplines and meeting Italian champions, including Legends such as Filippo Magnini and the European and World boxing champion Simona Galassi.
The international freestyle soccer champion Swann Ritossa performed together with 4 other freestylers (Parkour, Breakdance, Skate, Basket) in three mini-shows, at 12.00, 14.00 and 16.00.

See also  Flu and pneumonia, a record winter

This Sport and Health initiative aims not only to bring people of all age groups closer to a more active and healthy lifestyle, based on healthy eating and the practice of physical activity, but also to enhance the territory and its actors who work in the field of sport.
In fact, the activities proposed in the itinerant Sports Villages are organized in synergy with the local Amateur Sports Associations and the local Sports Organisms.
The Village is open to all free of charge from 10.00 to 18.00, with events, games and the opportunity to try numerous sports. No reservation is required.

You may also like

Goodbye shampoo: the natural and economical alternative for...

visceral fat is a real health hazard

Domestic violence: “Women want it to stop at...

Turin-Inter: the official formations | Live Serie A

Diagnosis: A man is always tired after a...

Lung cancer immunotherapy before and after surgery reduces...

Do it once a month and you’ll never...

Spain, Ferrari disaster in qualifying! Leclerc out in...

Tomato white spots on the leaves: causes and...

Early stage pancreatic cancer: Minimally invasive surgery works...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy