In Rimini preview of the Sport and Health Tour #PiuSportPiùVita on the occasion of RiminiWellness. Cozzoli: “We speak the language of young people through sport”

A preview from Emilia Romagna by #MORE SPORTS MORE LIFEthe Sport e Salute SpA Tour to bring sport to the squares of numerous Italian cities, promoting love for correct and more active lifestyles.

The first symbolic stop was in Rimini in conjunction with RiminiWellness where Sport and Health set up a stand with the Minister for Sport and Youth, the Department for Sport, the Department for Youth and Ics.

For the occasion, the Sports Village was set up in Piazzale Fellini, a real sports village of over 1,000 square meters.

A project born with the aim of bringing citizens closer to motor activity in a fun way, in the open air and involving the legends of Italian sport.

The President and Chief Executive Officer of Sport e Salute SpA was also present in Rimini Vito Cozzoli who participated in the various initiatives: “Sport and Health takes the field and goes to the squares to affirm the right to sport for everyone. And it does so with the tour with which we will give all citizens the opportunity to try different disciplines. Last year we went to 16 regions visiting 27 provinces and this year we want to do more especially to speak to the younger generations with new languages, affirming those values ​​that only sport can carry forward”.

This Saturday, from 10 in the morning, the Village was made accessible to all free of charge and entertainment events and activities were organised, with the possibility of trying out various sports disciplines and meeting Italian champions, including Legends such as Filippo Magnini and the European and World boxing champion Simona Galassi.

The international freestyle soccer champion Swann Ritossa performed together with 4 other freestylers (Parkour, Breakdance, Skate, Basket) in three mini-shows, at 12.00, 14.00 and 16.00.

This Sport and Health initiative aims not only to bring people of all age groups closer to a more active and healthy lifestyle, based on healthy eating and the practice of physical activity, but also to enhance the territory and its actors who work in the field of sport.

In fact, the activities proposed in the itinerant Sports Villages are organized in synergy with the local Amateur Sports Associations and the local Sports Organisms.

The Village is open to all free of charge from 10.00 to 18.00, with events, games and the opportunity to try numerous sports. No reservation is required.