The comparison is improper, of course, but it remains merciless: unfortunately this time we can’t get away with televoting. By dint of tearing each other apart on the political meaning of Sanremo instead of discussing in a serious and convincing way on health and transport or, at the very least, on a topic relevant to the Regions such as differentiated autonomy, the parties seem to have produced a short circuit in the heads of the Italians. SThe percentage that once went to the polls, around 70 percent of those entitled to the remote control, stayed to watch the festival for five consecutive nights, but only a modest part of these remembered at the right time to take the ballot and arrive up to the polling station to exercise the fundamental right and duty of a democracy.

Metaphor aside, a formidable opponent emerges from the regional vote, stronger even than the winner. An insidious rival who should unite the contenders in concern for the stability of the Italian system. This enemy of our coexistence, against which even Giorgia Meloni launched a vain appeal on Sunday, is abstentionism: the flight from the polls which certainly follows a trend that is not only national (and indeed pertains to a global crisis of representation) but which in this electoral round has manifested itself to an extent that has few comparisons (in 2014 in Emilia-Romagna it dropped to 37%, yes, but the governor had resigned, then rehabilitated, and the echo of Reimbursement was heard).

The thud At the 2018 regional elections, in Lombardy just over 73% had voted, in Lazio 66%, in a single day and with the tow of the Policies. In this round spread over a day and a half, which should have involved twelve million voters, the thud is very strong: on average four out of ten voted; three out of ten in Rome, in the capital now in disaster that makes his cry of pain heard. «It's even worse than we thought», meditates Nando Pagnoncelli of Ipsos. It's almost as if the election campaign hadn't happened. There are contingencies to evaluate, of course. Little-known candidates who didn't seem suited to warm up masses of people and drag them into the arena. Winners and losers already quite announced, above all due to the inability of the center-left to present itself as a compact (therefore what is the point of fighting?). A considerable level of confusion in some choices (the Democratic Party, for example, with two opposing alliance schemes, one for the Lazio with the third pole and the other for the Lombardy with Five Stars). An undeclared but very present competition within the center-right, which may have altered alchemies and impulses and exploded, we saw the other evening, in front of the cameras and with the polls still open, with Berlusconi's sensational repudiation of some not irrelevant choices by Giorgia Meloni.

Civil catalepsy But these reasons do not tell everything. The landslide was announced: in August last year, almost one Italian out of three, questioned by a SWG survey, declared that he was convinced that “voting is useless” and nearly one in seven said they were disgusted with politics. The news that comes to us from these regional elections is that we have not managed (even the media must in some way question themselves on the point and assume some responsibility) to remedy the trend, quite the contrary. It is as if the months following the summer, with the clear victory of the Brothers of Italy in the Politics of 25 September, with the subsequent clashes over justice and Pnrr, institutional reforms, migrants and petrol prices, with debates that we considered strong and participatory , had passed like rainwater on the skin of most of our compatriots, without shaking them from a sort of civil catalepsy.

“Weak Proposals” Not that the desire to wake up is missing, on the contrary. Sabino Cassese, in these columns (February 5) noted that passive participation is eight times higher than active participation and this is demonstrated by the flourishing of political schools. It is not, therefore, a question of a crisis of demand, but of supply. If citizens are interested in public affairs but, as Cassese explained, they don’t get actively involved in it, the problem lies precisely “in the weakness of the political proposals”.

We already know that the protagonists of this flight from the polls are the youngest, who rightly feel under-represented and under-protected, and the most disadvantaged: the coincidence of the curves between the condition of poverty and abstention has been very clear for some time. We know that the suburbs, flattered only at the last moment but forgotten a minute after the polls close, will lead the ranking of disaffection. And that the feeling of moving almost zero with one's vote is a widespread disease in the third millennium.

Daily brawl But, beyond the socio-economic x-rays, the suspicion remains that the worst influencers are the chatter and the daily brawl. Meloni seems to perceive this when he speaks of her political challenge as a marathon, but around her the presentist call of the bombastic declaration makes a long and visionary path precarious. Just the surreal debate of these hours on Sanremo or the (perhaps not so extemporaneous but certainly unexpected) externalization of Berlusconi against Zelensky (and therefore against the choices of the premier) can be a good example of how will-o’-the-wisps of controversy have replaced themes that the parties selected once through parliamentary inquiries and elaborations of study centers or by listening to the local sections: and at stake there was not a prison kiss on stage, but compulsory schooling and national health care, divorce and ‘abortion. In those first decades the percentage of voters exceeded 90%. But still in 1994, the year of the first relapse of Clean Hands on politics, more than 86% went to vote for the elections that opened the season of Berlusconi.