The mayor of Savona, Marco Russo, has registered the son of two women in the registry office. A baby born in recent days in Savona and conceived in Barcelona with the assisted fertilization of one of the two women. He will have two mothers.

It is the first case in Liguria after the stop on transcripts established by the government. Russo explained his choice to the prefect and the prosecutor’s office in a letter. He signed the deed personally without involving the officials. “As mayor, I felt the duty to give an answer to the two citizens who turned to me, to our Municipality, with hope and trust. I felt a double push inside: first of all ethics, as a man of the institutions , who wants to guarantee protection for women and the newborn baby. But I also felt a human push”. This was stated in an interview with La Stampa by the mayor of Savona, Marco Russo, who on 28 March registered the birth of a child born to a gay couple: the son of the two mothers, Giulia and Roberta, was born in the San Paolo di Savona and was registered in the Municipality of his city. “I thought a lot before deciding – he explains -. The two mothers had contacted and met me before the baby was born, asking me in advance for my willingness to proceed with the registration once the baby was born”. It is one thing “to assess situations coldly, to be in a ministerial office, far from everyday life”.

Another thing “is being on the border, as happens to mayors. It was all natural: I took the time to reflect on the case from a legislative point of view, of our system. The rest came by itself”. This is “a civil battle. I could not expect the officials of the Municipality to assume such a responsibility. For this reason, I personally held the role of civil status officer and signed the deed. I then sent to the Prefect and the Prosecutor of the Republic a long letter, in which I justified my choice at a regulatory level. In addition to the legal references, from the Constitution to the Charter of Rights of the European Union, I underlined the regulatory gaps in force. As often happens, the country is far ahead of the norm.”

