Omega3s are among the most beneficial nutrients for our body, but be careful not to overdo it.

When it comes to the well-being of our body, the first factor to consider is one healthy and balanced diet full of every possible nutrient. These often help us to prevent even quite serious pathologies.

Among those most exalted for the benefits they bring to our body we undoubtedly have the Omega3. It is a series of fats considered good and found in many foods. However, as the old saying goes, the too much shit again, and an excess of these fatty acids can be equally dangerous for our health.

So let’s see what they are foods that contain higher levels of Omega3 and above all what dose should not be exceeded to avoid incurring serious problems.

Omega3, what they are and where we find them

Omega3s are essential polyunsaturated fatty acids since our body is not able to produce them independently and needs to introduce them through food. Fortunately there are many foods that contain this nutrient, which performs an activity anti-inflammatory but most of all regulate cholesterol and triglyceride levels in the blood. They are also very important for the normal functioning of both our cardiac and cerebral systems, which is able to prevent cognitive decline.

We were therefore saying that it is possible to find Omega 3s in a very wide range of foods, both of vegetable and animal origin, such as, for example, leafy green vegetablesthe dried fruiti oilseeds like those of linoand many types of pesce, how it mackerelil salmonil tuna and the trout. Furthermore, obviously with a doctor’s prescription, it is also possible to take this nutrient by means of supplements, to be evaluated if the subject has problems absorbing them through food.

Omega3, what a risk you run if you exaggerate

Therefore, although Omega3s are absolutely essential for the well-being of our body, as often happens it is good not to exceed them, otherwise we risk running the opposite problem and cause serious damage to our body.

In particular, an excess of polyunsaturated fatty acids can lead to aexcessive bleeding rate. Therefore they are not recommended for patients who take anticoagulants for medical reasons. Also, unfortunately, among the undesirable effects they are also mentioned gastrointestinal problems come nausea, diarrhea and especially heartburn.

In the presence of these symptoms, therefore, do not hesitate to contact your general practitioner, explaining in detail the type of diet you are following, and above all carrying out checks to verify the conditions of your body through, for example, blood tests. In any case, keep in mind that a balanced diet does not bring more than 250-500 mg of Omega3 per dayso check the nutritional values ​​of the foods you have decided to eat.

