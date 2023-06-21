In Southern Italy, two care projects for the over 65s thanks to the “Welfare and Technologies” tender (21/06/2023)

Improve the well-being and living conditions of people over the age of 65 with chronic and degenerative pathologies, promoting innovation in healthcare and social care and assistance activities thanks to new technologies. This is what will be experienced thanks to two projects selected by the Con il Sud Foundation through the “Welfare and Technologies” tendersupported with over 1 million euros and what they will be launched in Caltanissetta and in the provinces of Bari and Brindisi. 450 people over 65 with chronic pathologies will be involved in the trial

“Technologies can represent together with the action carried out by the Third sector an important tool to guarantee citizenship rights to all citizens of the South”, he declared Stefano Consiglio, president of the Con il Sud Foundation. “Through this tender and the two selected projects we want to trace a path that points to innovation and inclusion in the field of care and assistance, to give hope to those who experience difficult situations every day made even more “heavier” by the difficulty of access, for various reasons, to the care or health services that are needed. Ours is only a small contribution that we hope will also contaminate public administrations to encourage innovation and development in the care and well-being of people”.

In our country – recalls a note – 23.2% of the population is at least 65 years old. It is estimated that in 2050 this percentage will rise to 35%. More than half of these people are affected by serious chronic diseases and more than one pathological condition (multimorbidity). Among the over 85s the share reaches two thirds, with a higher percentage among women, 69% against 60% among men. There are almost 4 million people over 65 with severe motor, sensory or cognitive limitations and over one out of ten elderly people shows a serious reduction in autonomy in taking care of their own person. The Istat data – continues the note – indicate the gap between North and South in the health and well-being of those over 65, in particular as regards men with more than one pathological condition (38.2% in the North and 49% in the South) and women with serious chronic pathologies (34.9% and 46.5% respectively). Furthermore, in the South, women over sixty-five are in the worst condition, that is to say that they are affected by at least one serious chronic disease and several pathological conditions, is equal to 40% against 27% in the North and 30.4% in central Italy. Similar distances between territories are observed for men.

In the provinces of Bari and Brindisi, in particular, the “ARPA (Remote Assistance for the Elderly)” project will be launchedsupported with 507 thousand euros and promoted by the Innotec social cooperative networking with associations, cooperatives and local social enterprises, in addition to the local area, two healthcare residences and Overzoom srl which will have the task of creating the technological solutions. The project will test a remote assistance system based on loudspeaker devices capable of “dialoguing” with people over 65 with an average level of non-self-sufficiency. Through a platform and an app, a two-way closed circuit telephone connection will be created between the patient and the control unit, with the sending of signals (alarm clock for taking medicines, reminders for physical activities or diet to follow), also making it possible to monitor the environment through the collection of different inputs (words, anomalous noises, absence of signals, etc.). The technology will also propose cognitive exercise activities to contrast neuronal ageing. All collected data will be archived in a platform accessible by all the actors involved. The initiative also includes home delivery services for medicines and basic necessities, scheduled and ambulance transport and social telephony to combat isolation.

The second project is called “Case in Rete!” and will be started in Caltanissetta by the Etnos social cooperative, in collaboration with other social cooperatives, voluntary organizations, as well as the territorial ASL and CT Consulting srl which will have the task of creating the technological solutions. The project, supported with 600 thousand euros, will test a technological solution based on the integration between TV and telephone, which will make it possible to take advantage of remote assistance interventions at home. An electronic device will allow, through the remote control of one’s television, the continuous exchange of information between the assisted person and the operator, who will become a central point of reference for the elderly person, and which will be able to detect medical parameters, remember the drugs to be taken, send prevention advice and for the promotion and maintenance of well-being, manage alarms and activate emergency services. The data will be accessible to the family doctor, the health company and family members. Psychological and nursing consultancy activities will be planned, as well as entertainment and workshops (e.g. readings, music, gentle gymnastics). Family members and caregivers will be guaranteed specific support for a redistribution of care loads and accompaniment to the network of local services.

Both initiatives are based on the integration of easy-to-use technological solutions and the intervention of home operators, thus managing to guarantee the safety, well-being and sociality of people with health problems or limited personal autonomy, encouraging them to stay at home, supporting families and caregivers in their work of care and assistance, contributing to the optimization of processes and the reduction of public spending in the social-health care sector . All in a positive and significant collaboration with private technological partners who have undertaken to support 50% of the costs foreseen for the development of technological solutions.

Opening photo by Cristina Gottardi on Unsplash

