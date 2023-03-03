If you are going to a spring wedding as a guest, you should look for dresses that are made of breathable and lightweight materials, and you should also pay attention to the color palette and patterns. Spring is the ideal time to experiment with patterns and colors that are outside of your normal preferences. There is a wide variety of dress lengths and styles that are suitable for spring. They range from short, leg-skimming micro dresses to long, sophisticated maxi dresses. If you are already wondering – “What kind of dress for a wedding as a guest?” – then discover cool ideas for stylish outfits here!

How to dress well for a spring wedding in 2023 – trendy colors

When we think of spring, the first things that come to mind are pastel colors and floral patterns. So if you’re in the process of deciding what to wear to a spring wedding, you can’t go wrong with any of these options.

Nevertheless, you shouldn’t be afraid to think outside the box creatively. For wedding guest dresses, jewel tones, the traditional little black dress and slightly heavier fabrics are good choices (especially in late March and April).

There are some colors that are ideal for spring weddings like pink, green, pastel blue, yellow, mauve, taupe, grey, lavender and coral. But any color suitable for a wedding that is not white or cream can be used.

For daytime or afternoon weddings, the traditional guidelines of using lighter fabrics and colors still apply. However, for spring weddings taking place after 5pm, heavier, darker, more formal textiles are appropriate. Ultimately it is up to you what you want to wear as a wedding guest. As long as you don’t wear white to the wedding and stick to the dress code (unless the bride and groom specifically request otherwise), you should be fine!

Chic outfits for a spring wedding

These are the stylish outfits that are all the rage in spring 2023!

Dress for a wedding as a guest – chic, long or short dress with sleeves

Since spring is a transitional season, it’s perfectly acceptable to wear dresses with sleeves at this time of year. You have the option of wearing sleeves of different lengths. In addition, sleeves are the epitome of class.

Modern slip dresses for wedding guests

Slip dresses will remain popular in 2023 as they are adaptable and combined with the resurgence of 1990s nostalgia will continue to make waves. Slip dresses will continue to be fashionable for another reason as well. They are a versatile choice for wedding guests as they can be styled either formal or informal depending on the style of dress required for the occasion.

Elegant dress for wedding guest

Essential details like ruffles, tiers, puff sleeves, flutter sleeves, bow ties and more will also be in fashion in spring.

Instead of a dress, wear a trendy jumpsuit for the spring wedding

A jumpsuit is an absolute must if you want to convey a certain message to those around you. The shape of a modern overall is a real eye-catcher. If you don’t want to wear a dress for the spring wedding, then wear a jumpsuit and stay unique.

What to wear over your wedding guest’s dress in spring to keep warm

Ivory spring blazer

We know that spring weather is notoriously unpredictable. You start the day sweating in the heat of the sun and then pack up when the golden hour arrives. It is therefore recommended that you wear fashionable and lightweight garments over your dresses to help you feel comfortable (and stylish) at a spring wedding.

Choosing a beautiful jacket for the wedding

A modern, beautiful jacket not only keeps you warm, but also makes you look more elegant by complementing your ensemble with this piece of clothing. It’s easy to slip a denim jacket, faux fur jacket, or charming cardigan over just about any spring-appropriate wedding guest dress. If you prefer casual style then this is a good option for you. Just make sure the dress code for the event is adhered to!

Bring a scarf

It’s understandable that you can’t wait to show off your favorite cocktail dress, and that’s totally fine too. Just complement it with a cozy scarf to wrap over your shoulders, especially if part of the wedding is outdoors.

Dress for a wedding as a guest – find the perfect shoes

While spring sandals and strappy heels are incredibly beautiful, don’t wear them to an outdoor wedding as they won’t keep your toes warm. Instead, buy a pair of pumps or slingbacks that cover most of your foot. It’s quite possible that you can also dance in it more easily. And even if the spring rains pass, you won’t be bothered.