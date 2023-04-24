“In Sudan, diplomats are safe, people are trapped. But in Darfur whoever leaves the house is killed»- breaking latest news

Of Alessandra Muglia

Phil Cox and Daoud Hari, British and Sudanese, were the first journalists, in 2004, to document the genocide in Darfur. Today they ask: “Immediate aid”

«The international community is managed to negotiate with both sides to get embassy personnel to safety and Egyptian soldiers. But not to reach a ceasefire, distribute life-saving aid to the Sudanese, open a humanitarian corridor for them. They feel abandoned, betrayed.”

Phil Cox, British director working in Sudan since 2004, talk to the Courier from a club in Manhattan, returning from a meeting with some deputies of the American Congress. With him is Daoud Hari, a Sudanese from Darfurauthor of the bestseller 2009 The Translator of Silence (Piemme). Colleagues who became friends, but above all pioneers: twenty years ago they were the first to document the genocide in Darfur on video, attracting the attention of the global media.

Then in 2017, still together, they returned to the region, then off the international radar again, for a documentary on alleged chemical attacks against civilians and on tens of millions sent by the EU to the Khartoum government to stem migratory flows. “It hurts to remember that many of those funds went to finance the Sudanese security apparatus which is now destroying the region and massacring its own citizens,” observes Cox six years after that mission. The two were kidnapped by the RSF, the new name of the notorious janjaweed

, protagonists of the Darfur massacres already in the early 2000s. "They brought me before their leader, the general Dagalo alias Hemedti: he sat on a big throne, he had a half smile, I was wrapped in chains but he had the audacity to ask me "how are you?"». Phil and Daoud were then tortured, thrown in prison as spies and released after 70 days, thanks also to the intervention of the governments of the United States and Great Britain and of Cox's producer and partner, the Italian Giovanna Stopponi.

The British director has known the ruthlessness of the forces in the field even recently: «I was in Sudan in 2021 during the coup and I was shot in the head at a pro-democracy march». His documentary was born in those days of civil mobilization The Spider-Man of Sudan, true story of a Sudanese resistance hero. «I learned that just yesterday he managed to leave the country, I opened this online fundraiser to support his work with children. The civil resistance is a «mature, dynamic movement. It’s the only thing that’s working now in Sudan. Civil society groups network to secure water and food, disseminate information and organize escapes. But the exodus is a Russian roulette».

He intervenes Hari who has been granted asylum in the USA but his family members are stranded in Darfur: «There are no NGOs, nor hospitals, all closed by now, ed it is certain that if you leave the house you will be killed, there is no one to protect you. The army is weak ei janjaweed they attack civilians. Yesterday my 32 year old niece Fathi was killed with her two children aged 3 and 7 while she was fetching water in El Fasher. My mom is there. She cries on the phone, but I don’t know what to do, I can’t even send money. I’m like in a prison.”

Per Cox, «If the Sudanese had a choice, they would oust militia chief Hemedti but they don't even trust Burhan. The two generals have lost legitimacy, neither of them will ever be accepted in the future». However their troops are fed. «Enlisting is the only way in Sudan to get a salary. The paramilitaries number 118,000 against the 100,000 of the army. Because the RSF pay more: before the war 100 dollars a month against 50 for the regular army. Now the fee has shot up to $300. Con i janjaweed you can't negotiate, only fight to the death. It will take time to silence the guns. Like in Ukraine."

Back to the responsibilities of the West: “With Egypt arming Burhan and the Emirates supplying Hemedti, what could we expect? What is happening in Sudan confirms the failure of the international community: after the coup it has not imposed sanctions, in the democratic transition agreement it has consented to the marginalization of civilian groups, no efforts have been made to solicit coordinated pressure from the regional powers. It would have been the only way to control the generals. But this crisis concerns us. Sudan is also a European and Italian issue: if you want fewer Sudanese refugees, you need to support the civil movements, not the generals”.