In summer, even the eyes must be protected: the most common risks and the strategies to avoid them

The eyes are one of the most sensitive parts of the body, so you have to pay close attention to the sun’s rays which cause numerous problems.

The eyes are sensitive so they need the right protection, a very simple first example is the use of sunglasses which avoid damaging eyesight. Below we discover the risks that can be incurred and all the methods to avoid these problems.

When the light becomes more intense, you have to pay attention to the damage that UV rays can cause to the eyes. The problem is that going on vacation during sunny days the probability of remaining under ultraviolet rays is greaterfor this reason we need to pay even more attention.

How to protect your eyes from UV rays

UV rays can cause the development of various pathologies. Mild ailments concern burns of the cornea and conjunctiva, which can be treated with a healing ointment. Then there are also more dangerous ailments, such as, for example cataract or macular degeneration which can only be cured with surgical treatments. So sunglasses can be very useful in this regard, but it is important that the lenses are of good quality. This will prevent harmful radiation from passing directly into your eyes. In this regard, it is necessary to contact an optician who can supply the certified quality product.

The risks of UV rays for the eyes – (tantasalute.it)

Other factors to take into account, regarding the health of your eyes, are related to external factors. Wind, dust, dirt and sand are just some of the examples. These agents can come into contact with the eye and cause inflammation, the symptoms that occur are: burning, redness, dryness and tearing.

The most effective method to prevent eye damage is hydration. The eyes are 90% water, so it’s important to keep them well hydrated. During the summer, perspiration and the air in indoor environments are drier, for this there is a greater loss of liquids leading to a possible contraction of the vitreous. Another pathology that is created with the lack of liquids is the dry eye syndrome, leading to a lack of tears. So having said that, we understand that to help eye health it is important to drink lots of water, that is one and a half liters a day. Sweetened drinks, fatty foods, salt and spices are to be avoided in these cases since they are not at all useful for hydration. You can also use eye drops, in case of extreme dryness, which contain drugs that lubricate the eye.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

