in the autumn the triple threat breaking latest news could return

Covid, the Ministry’s circular: it is recommended to stay at home in the presence of symptoms and tests if disturbances appear after contact with a positive

Covid, flu and respiratory syncytial virus: the “cursed triad” of respiratory viruses could make themselves felt heavily again in the autumn, after filling hospitals last season.

Covid

As for Covid, almost 1.5 million new cases were reported in the last month, an 80% increase compared to the previous month, while there were 2,500 deaths, a decrease of 57%. The western Pacific area (which includes China, Japan and Australia) is towing the infections. In other WHO regions, including Europe, both cases and deaths have decreased. However, the diffusion of the new EG.5 variant (Eris) continues to grow, reported in about fifty countries. However, according to WHO, the risk to public health is low. In Italy, for the third consecutive week, there is a slight increase in the incidence of Covid cases (10 cases per 100 thousand inhabitants compared to 8 per 100 thousand) and in the Rt transmissibility index, based on hospital admissions (1.14 compared at 1.07).

The circular

After the end of the 5-day isolation obligation for the positives, the Ministry of Health issued a circular with some recommendations, signed by the Director of Prevention Francesco Vaia. It should be noted that, if you test positive for a molecular or antigenic test, «it is recommended to wear a respiratory protective device (surgical mask or Ffp2), if you come into contact with other people. If you are symptomatic, stay home until your symptoms subside. Apply good hand hygiene. Avoid crowded environments. For people who have come into contact with Covid cases, “no restrictive measure is applied, but it is in any case recommended that they pay attention to the possible appearance of symptoms suggestive of Covid (fever, cough, sore throat, tiredness) in days immediately following the contact”. During these days «it is advisable for the person to avoid contact with fragile people, immunosuppressed people, pregnant women. If symptoms suggestive of Covid occur, an antigen test, even self-administered or molecular, is recommended.

The numbers

“The flu also continues to circulate,” said Anne Zink, chief medical officer of the state of Alaska and president of the Association of State and Territorial Health Officials. We’re looking at what’s happening in the southern hemisphere right now. Last year, we recorded more than 9 million cases, 4 million doctor visits, 10,000 hospitalizations, and 5,000 flu-related deaths in the United States. However, the vaccine is believed to have averted 1.8 million cases, one million doctor visits, 22,000 hospitalizations and 1,000 deaths. In addition, it is estimated that every year the respiratory syncytial virus causes 2.1 million hospital admissions for children under one year of age in the USA and up to 300 deaths in children. Among adults, RSV causes 160,000 hospitalizations and 10,000 deaths a year.

Vaccines

In the United States, to prepare for autumn, as CNN writes

, the health authorities are preparing a mass vaccination campaign, especially for those most at risk. “Protecting yourself from respiratory disease in the fall is a central focus of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC),” spokeswoman Kathleen Conley said. Some large US pharmacy chains have begun scheduling flu and respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) vaccine appointments, while the updated Covid recall could be ready for the second half of September. The flu shot is recommended for the entire population aged 6 months and older.

Virus sinciziale

In recent months, the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has authorized two vaccines against VRS: Arexvy (GSK) and Abrysvo (Pfizer), both indicated for people aged 60 and over. At the end of July, the European Medicines Agency (EMA) also recommended the granting of marketing authorization in the European Union for Abrysvo, indicated for the passive immunization of infants from birth to 6 months of age (with administration to the mother during pregnancy) and for active immunization of adults from 60 years of age.

One more weapon

An additional weapon will also be available against the respiratory syncytial virus in the autumn: the first preventive treatment based on monoclonal antibodies. Beyfortus, produced by AstraZeneca, has already been authorized both in the USA and in Europe and can be administered to children under 8 months and, in some special cases, up to 2 years (in the presence of particular risk factors). Beyfortus, as a single injectable dose, is not really a vaccine but has been shown to be effective in preventing infection.

In Italy

In our country, the flu vaccination is recommended and offered free of charge to people over 60, pregnant and postpartum women, long-term hospitalized, people with chronic diseases (such as diabetes, heart and respiratory diseases) or systemic problems immunity, to some categories of workers (such as health and social-health personnel, police forces and firefighters, breeders or those who work in contact with animals), to blood donors. It is also recommended for children aged 6 months – 6 years. A single dose of flu vaccine is sufficient, with the exception of children under 9 years of age who have never been vaccinated before, to whom two doses are recommended to be administered at least four weeks apart. The vaccine against Vrs is not yet available in Italy.

Masks

So in the autumn it will be important to protect yourself (in Italy in particular against the flu and Covid). For Fabrizio Pregliasco, medical director of the Irccs Galeazzi – Sant’Ambrogio hospital in Milan, in the presence of symptoms it would be useful to wear masks, at least in crowded contexts, and frail people would do well to get vaccinated to reduce the risks that characterize the colder season intensity of respiratory viruses.

