The new reboot of the same name “Saints Row” developed by Volition will be launched on PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X, Xbox One, Epic Games Store and other platforms today (23).

Just looking at the picture and gameplay, many players are easily associated with the well-known “GTA” series, but in fact, there are big differences in the game style alone, and there are many differences in the gameplay. Share the characteristics of the game with everyone in a way that does not explode.

Compared with the previous series of works, this game is closer to reality. The purpose of the player is to create a huge criminal empire and repel other gang forces. In addition to the protagonist, there are three deputies with different skills to complete the goal together, and the story revolves around these four characters.

Exaggerated and funny game style, the cool feeling of killing the Quartet is the essence of the game

The game atmosphere of this game is not as serious as that of the series “Saints on the Black Street 2”, but it is closer to “Saints on the Black Street 3” as a whole, which is a funny and humorous style, and the city of this work also refers to the southwestern United States, the overall city And the NPCs on the road are quite lively.

This work has a series of gang missions called “Cause Riots”. The gameplay of the mission is to let players pick up the “unlimited ammo” rocket launcher and shoot at random objects and vehicles on the street. When all objects are destroyed, the corresponding display will be displayed. amount, and the task is to achieve the required amount within the time limit to be successful.

This kind of “killing the Quartet” gameplay can be found everywhere in this work. For example, in the main mission, there are many scenes of driving tanks to crush enemies at will, or driving combat helicopters to bombard the ground wantonly.

In addition, in many aspects of the design of this work, it is also obvious that players are encouraged to carry out illegal actions such as sabotage and carjacking, because players do these things with almost no punishment, but can also complete some challenging tasks by the way, unlock more character skills.

Taking the “wanted system” of the same type of game as an example, if you keep killing police officers or gangs, it is easy to have a situation where the wanted level is getting higher and higher, causing the player to be chased until death;

In this work, it is difficult for this to happen, because as long as you kill the enemy who is “reporting”, the enemy will stop reinforcements, and then as long as all the enemies in front of you are eliminated, the wanted will be released soon.

When driving, “reverse driving” or “collision” will be displayed on the screen in a similar way to calculating Combo. It will not only count the number of times, but also allow the character to gain experience points. Therefore, if the player starts to hit the road on a whim. Pedestrians are also inevitable.

Bottomless customization system

When it comes to the features of the “Black Street Saints” series, in addition to the humorous style, we also have to mention the rich customization system. In addition to the high degree of customization of game characters, there are also many vehicles, bases, and weapons that can be customized. There is a custom space, and even other characters in the main group or members of the gang can be adjusted.

In terms of characters, almost any humanoid creature you can think of can be made. Of course, big cock and cute girls can also be made (but they will be mosaic). The character customization options are very fine. For the sub-options of the skin, you can also adjust “muscle lines”, “blood vessels”, “glossiness”, “body sunburn”, “sunburn”, etc., which shows the level of detail.

As the game progresses, more and more “clothing shops” and “tattoo shops” will be opened. If you want to make your characters look more distinctive, it is not wrong to go to these shops for consumption. Interestingly, there are still some shops where you can learn dance. Although there is no chance to use it, the variety of dances is unexpectedly large.

In terms of vehicles, there are many options for customizing tires, body modules, and painting. If you are impatient and slow to adjust in this regard, most of the vehicles also have a “set shape” that can be purchased. That is, a whole set of shapes.

In addition to appearance, vehicles can also be spent to improve performance. Most vehicles can also unlock abilities by completing certain conditions, such as big jumps or nitrogen acceleration are very common abilities.

There are nearly a hundred kinds of “collectibles” that can be collected in this game. These collectibles can decorate the base. Some decorations can be obtained from the main quest, but most of the collectibles need to be collected on the map.

A wealth of vehicle options, including tanks, fighter jets, and suspended locomotives

The map of this work is quite large. In particular, the game has “very few points”. Except for returning to the base, you have to drive to almost all places by yourself, and the mission locations are almost all over the map, which leads to a poor game experience. A lot of time is spent driving.

However, most areas have highways to drive, so long-distance trips won’t take too much time.

In addition to lively cities, a large proportion of the terrain is open sandy land. Although these areas are wide, there are more or less ups and downs. If the “off-road performance” of the car is not improved, it will be difficult to drive. In addition, many suburbs have more jumping platforms that can make the car fly, and if the speed is enough, you can do some flipping stunts.

In terms of driving, it is quite easy to get started, especially the part of the tail drift is very close to the people, and even ordinary vehicles are not likely to lose control of the tail.

The types of vehicles are also quite diverse. In addition to general sports cars, cars, and trucks, some special vehicles will be unlocked in the middle and late stages, such as “tanks” with their own cannons or “suspended locomotives” that can ignore the height difference. “There are, and even the base has helicopters that can be used.

There are four types of vehicle data, namely speed, performance, durability, and off-road. Players can spend money to improve the vehicle’s data, up to three times. In addition to differences in basic values, vehicles can also unlock additional functions. For example, most vehicles can purchase “off-road kits” to improve the performance of vehicles in sandy terrain.

In addition, some vehicles have “exclusive abilities”. For example, the exclusive ability of the sports car Atelier is “infinite acceleration”, which can be filled with nitrogen.

When driving, there is a “side collision” button that hits other vehicles through lateral drift. If the timing and location of the collision are correct, the other vehicles can be knocked out with a single collision. This mechanism is quite similar to “Burnout”. , and it seems that as long as the car is driven by the player, the durability will be very high, and the NPC’s car will easily explode.

The types of weapons are unexpectedly quite satisfactory

There are many strange weapons in the previous series. Unfortunately, the traditional regular weapons in this game still account for the majority, and the special weapons are quite few. If you are expecting a lot of strange weapons to play, you may be a little disappointed.

The types of weapons are divided into melee, pistol, rifle, submachine gun, shotgun, heavy artillery, and special. Weapon unlocking is mainly purchased through unlocking tasks and weapon stores. It is worth mentioning that all weapons can be strengthened three times. The values ​​are lethality, rate of fire, magazine and maximum ammo capacity.

Each weapon has a specific task to solve. After completing the task, you can unlock the ability of the weapon. For the Cobra pistol, the task is to kill the enemy 20 times on the roof, and the ability is to use the last few bullets to headshot. Will fully replenish ammo.

Expand gang power and realize wealth freedom as soon as possible

This game can spend money to build a business. These criminal businesses can increase the passive income of players, and players can transfer these incomes to their own accounts through mobile phones at any time.

After spending the money to build a business, you can “complete your business” by completing some specific tasks. Not only will you earn more money, but some mainline tasks can only be unlocked by completing the business. All criminal enterprises have their own jurisdiction, and clearing the enemy forces within the scope can increase passive income.

It is worth mentioning that in the middle and late stages, the income of the criminal business will almost become the main source of income, because the reward for solving tasks does not increase with the progress of the plot, most of which are in the thousands and rarely exceed ten thousand Yes, compared to passive income, hundreds of thousands per hour are very much less.

It is also for this reason that in the early stage of the game, you usually buy a career if you can, and invest more money in weapons and vehicles.

Epilogue

This work is between “Black Street Saints 2” and “Black Street Saints 3” in terms of style. As a return to restart, it has the fun of finding the original series of works, bottomless custom content, rich Vehicle selection and cool gameplay, the overall performance is quite good.

Even if there are no outstanding aspects of combat and weapons, and the task of building a career is a bit cumbersome, but in the case of many advantages, it is not enough to hide the flaws. If you like the exaggerated and funny style of this work, this work is still quite Worth starting.

Black Street Saints Reboot is expected to launch on August 23 on PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X, Xbox One, Epic Games Store and other platforms.