in the book by Chiara Narracci a guide to love yourself (complete with exercises)

Is it possible to learn to feel good? Absolutely yes. Word of Clare Narracci, sociologist, consultant, family mediator and writer, who addresses the subject in her latest book “Learn to feel good!” published by YoucanPrint. A “guide to love”, born from the author’s desire to spread the culture of the relationship, starting from love for ourselves. “This book indicates a way to manage your emotions so as to choose more clearly and from time to time what is good for you”, says the author, Roman, born in ’76.

The exercises to do

Just like a real vademecum at the end of each chapter there is a section dedicated to exercises to fill out and reserved blank pages where the reader can bring back his thoughts. «In the book I indicate which are the basic rules of communication and indicate which are the errors to avoid, first of all generalizations because they are not anchored to reality therefore they do not make one feel seen. No one is always lazy, never nice, etc. They therefore distort the perception of reality and magnify the problems by fixing them in an indefinite dimension, with no escape route».

Questions to ask

Any examples? «Learning to observe, listen to, get to know and respect each other by choosing from time to time how to behave, even just by asking ourselves simple questions such as: what do you hear? What do you think? Is it good for you? It helps to focus and manage oneself with greater relational autonomy». How to effectively communicate one’s emotions?». What needs to be avoided? «I start from the assumption that they don’t teach us to communicate, in fact we are so afraid to expose ourselves and to invest in relationships on an authentic level. But not doing so leads to loneliness in relationships as well. It helps to respect one another and to respect the relationship with the other, for which it is in fact important not to point the finger at them but to ask why? What do you think about it? What do you feel? It opens the doors of dialogue characterized by interest in the other person and in their perception of reality. The other is not there to satisfy our expectations but to be respected, listened to and considered by us».

Trust in children

Chiara Narracci actively collaborates with various lawyers in marital separations, especially when there are minor children who make divorces a delicate and traumatic event for the serenity and normal development of their emotional sphere. The second part of the book is dedicated to fairy tales, not just for children, for everyone. Why fairy tales? «Because they create intimacy and speak directly to the heart. In the book I have indicated the socio-pedagogical meaning for each tale present, in which both the message of trust in the resources of the little ones to get out of problems and the message for adults to leave more freedom for the little ones to learn to move are explicit. In fact, we live in a historical era characterized by parental overprotection, even in the guise of delegation, control is often oppressive for children to whom we leave less and less space and time to demonstrate to themselves that they can manage, damaging their self-esteem and amplifying anxiety and fear not to do it alone.