ANCONA – Haircut, food, clothes and a lot of heart. Solidarity flexed its muscles at the MyGym gym in via San Martino. Around 70 needy people received basic necessities and a haircut, all for free. The idea came from the personal trainer and educator Stefano Caporelli and the barber of the “White barber”, Ricardo Vega. The gymnasium managed by Alessandro Amici first hosted the morning preparations, then hosted the needy. A decisive contribution was also made by the boys, all minors, of the Dorica Pugilistic Academy: they went to the soup kitchen to contact the needy personally, then they helped in distributing the parcels. Vega cut the hair along with two other barbers.

People mostly aged between 25 and 50 asked for and received help, around 30% of Italian nationality. «Everyone was very kind, polite and respected the directives we had given – explained Stefano Caporelli – the aid was collected in a short time and we are proud of the response, these people were very happy to cut their hair but also to find young people to give food and clothing”. A lot of the material collected and delivered, little that remained aside and which was delivered to the Mensa del Povero.