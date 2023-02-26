Snow is about to return to the plains

Forecast confirmed, snow will return to the plains in many regions! E watch out for surprises, because the incoming cold front has every intention of destabilize the atmosphere a little for this February finale.

Let’s start with the timing of this deterioration. Eyes on from Sunday 26: a core of arctic air is arriving from Russia (very cold) which will first head towards the heart of the Old Continent, and then dive into the Mediterranean basin.

This freezing air mass will continue its long journey going to “hook” a low pressure area present on the Mediterranean basin giving it new strength and vigor and thus triggering awave of bad weather with heavy rain and snowfall down to very low altitudes, especially in the central-northern regions.

Compared to the forecast of 24 hours ago, the trajectory of the vortex seems to follow a more western and therefore less invasive trajectory: having said that, there will still be opportunities for flakes at low altitude, especially in Emilia Romagna, Marche as well as on the internal areas of the Tuscany, with some risk also for the city of Firenze.

As we can see from the map that we offer below, snowfalls are also forecast for the festive evening Piedmont and on the Western Lombardy (possible some flakes mixed with snow even in Milan between evening and night). Snowfall expected on Sunday 26th February In technical terms, these sudden snowfalls are called “spill snow” (transfer of cold from higher altitudes to the ground induced by heavy rainfall) and are, above all for lovers of frost, among the most exciting phenomena, characterized by very wet and heavy flakes, large in size, rather scenic, but which can also cause major problems for traffic, above all due to the strong intensity which often causes rapid accumulations (despite the not exactly favorable late winter period accumulations, also bearing in mind that we come from weeks of rather mild weather).

It didn’t end here, indeed. Starting next week, already On Monday 27 there will still be a risk of snowfall up to very low altitudes in lower Piedmont and in the inland areas of Liguria and Emilia Romagna.

We will be able to return to this in the next updates, the forecast is in fact still hanging in the balance.