In the dangerous ones, which are at risk for melanoma

Each of us has a different number of them, but they are not always worrying. Here, however, are the dangerous moles because they are at risk of melanoma

Each of us has small dark brown marks on our body: moles. Most of them go unnoticed, almost hidden from view, and are generally completely harmless.

However, it is important to be aware that in some cases they can prove to be dangerous. In the rest of this article, in fact, we will try to understand which are the moles that can represent a risk of melanoma, an aggressive form of skin cancer. It is essential to know the warning signs and undergo regular dermatological checks to promptly identify any changes in the skin in the and ensure our health and well-being. Here’s how to get more information.

Which moles are dangerous and at risk of melanoma

I in thealso known as neviare some small pigmented spots that form on the skin. In most cases, moles are completely benign and not a cause for concern. They are simply the result of an accumulation of pigment cells called melanocytes. However, unfortunately, there are situations where some of these can become dangerous and increase the risk of developing melanoma, a serious form of skin cancer. For this reason, we want to examine what are the distinguishing signs that may indicate a mole at risk of melanoma and how to closely monitor these signs to ensure early detection and prompt treatment, if necessary.

I Clark’s moles they are the ones that require particular attention as they are the most common and can appear in different parts of the body as small dark and rounded spots. Some of these moles, called “in the atypical“, can evolve into melanoma. It is important to note that most of the atypical moles are recognizable: they are larger than half a centimeter, have a non-uniform color and irregular edges, with soft outlines.

I in the Of Spitzon the other hand, develop mainly in children and adolescents, while moles Reed appear in adults. They are usually located on the legs and arms. These moles are from color dark e they grow up quicklyreaching a considerable size. Although they are benigncan be difficult to distinguish from melanoma, so they are often removed for cosmetic or precautionary reasons. They can appear on the face and be either dark or the same color as the skin. Some may be smooth, others spongy, and may sometimes have one or more hairs growing into them. It is important to note that these moles are entirely benign and never develop into tumors, even if cut yourself with the razor or subjected to trauma while trying to remove hair.

Source: Veronesi Foundation


