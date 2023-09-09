In the emergency room, swabs for those with Covid symptoms, tests if there are those who are fragile

Listen to the audio version of the article

The Covid emergency is over, but the pandemic is not yet and even if the virus no longer hurts as much as it used to, it remains dangerous especially for frail patients and the elderly. This is why the Ministry of Health has decided to intervene with a circular to regulate the issue of swabs for those entering hospital: the indication is to swab those with Covid symptoms in the emergency room, but the test is also recommended for those must be admitted to a department where there are fragile patients (such as cancer patients), but also for new guests of residential facilities for the elderly (RSAs).

Swabs in the emergency room for symptomatic people

The circular, signed by the Director of Prevention of the Ministry of Health Francesco Vaia, to «make the practice of carrying out tests homogeneous at a national level» provides some recommendations without prejudice to «the responsibility and possibility of the health director of the structure or of the clinician who deems the need, to define further indications for carrying out the tests”. In particular, it is expected that for patients who do not present symptoms compatible with Covid at the triage carried out when accessing the emergency room “it is not indicated to carry out the test”. For patients who present symptoms with a clinical picture compatible with Covid, “diagnostic tests are indicated”. Not only that: «Where possible, it is advisable to activate/maintain a broader epidemiological surveillance process with the search for other viruses, such as: influenza viruses A and B, RSV, Adenovirus, Bocavirus, Human coronaviruses other than SARS-CoV- 2, Metapneumovirus, Parainfluenza viruses, Rhinovirus, Enterovirus»

Tests for those entering departments where there are fragile patients

The circular also provides that for “patients whose medical history states that they have had close contact with a confirmed case of Covid-19, with exposure in the last 5 days, diagnostic tests are indicated”. Beyond the emergency room, the ministry also provides recommendations for other departments, especially where there are patients in more critical conditions and thus if there are even asymptomatic patients “who need to be admitted to hospital or transferred (both planned and emergency) in high-risk care settings (e.g. departments in which there are immunocompromised and fragile patients, protected facilities, RSAs, etc.) the carrying out of diagnostic tests is indicated”.

Access to residences for the elderly

The circular also details access to RSAs where there are very fragile patients especially due to their high age: «To guests who need access (e.g. new admissions, transfers) to residential health and social-health facilities, in which there are people fragile people at risk due to age or concomitant pathologies, carrying out the swab “when accessing the facility” is indicated. Finally, the circular also reminds us that “visitors/companions who present symptoms compatible” with Covid “must avoid accessing the aforementioned facilities”. Same thing for “healthcare and social-health care workers” if they access “care settings, both inpatient and outpatient, where immunocompromised and fragile patients are present, according to the methods and procedures adopted by the management of the facilities” .

