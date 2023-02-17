by Gabriele Cioni

Dear Director,

I am a specialist in Internal Medicine not yet 40 years old, currently working by my own choice in one of the least coveted departments of Tuscany, and perhaps of the entire Italian health scene: the Emergency Department.

For some time we have been witnessing the narration of the crisis of this system, explaining that at the base there are both the scarcity of “vocations”, the hardness of the commitment required at the cost of reduced economic and professional gratifications, and a deficient planning over the years, and perhaps other reasons as well.

However, it is above all why this system must not collapse, but rather remain efficient, the real reason for narrating.

In the emergency room, time is provided to those who do not have any.

Just think of disastrous events such as a heart attack, a stroke, or uncontrolled bleeding.

In a few minutes and with few elements available, complex diagnoses and timely and adequate responses are outlined.

Multidisciplinary treatments and interventions are organized in a short time, sometimes coordinating dozens of specialists, whose only imperative is to “run” to save the patient.

Only the emergency room provides adequate answers to all these critical issues, with effort, dedication and competence.

And precisely because it represents for people, without any distinction, the true platform of equality in the face of disease, it is not only necessary that it not close, but that it remains vital and efficient, and populated by the best minds, the brightest.

Not for the right to health, but to life.

Gabriel Cioni Doctor of Internal Medicine

February 17, 2023

