Of Health editorial

A study highlights that the visits to the Emergency Department are greater for the elderly, but are more often justified than those for young adults

Data from an Italian study conducted by geriatricians of the Italian Society of Geriatrics, Hospital and Territory – SIGOT and the Italian Society of Gerontology and Geriatrics – SIGG, would contradict the commonplace according to which access to the Emergency Room (ER) of the elderly is more inappropriate than that of young. On the contrary, according to the findings, the accesses of the elderly to the Emergency Department would be four times more appropriate than those of young people, going from 10.7% of the 40-44 age group to 36.8% and 44, 2% in the older age groups. An increase in the appropriateness that is also found in hospitalizations, more justified in the elderly. Codes The study was published in the scientific journal Geriatrics & Gerontology International and is based on EMUR (Emergency and Urgency Information System) data from the Ministry of Health and examined the 20,400,071 accesses to the Emergency Department in 2015, corresponding to 335 admissions per thousand inhabitants.

The study analyzed accesses based on age and verified their appropriateness with the criterion of the different severity codes: the severity is low with a white or green code, while the yellow code indicates an emergency situation and the red one l imminent danger to life. The appropriateness (validated yellow or red code) of visits to the Emergency Department increases progressively with age: it is 6.3% in the 5-9 year age group, 10.7% in the 40-44 year age group, 36.8% in the 85-89 age group and reaches up to 44.2% in the 95-99 age group. After the visit, the patient can be discharged or, in severe cases, hospitalized. According to the survey, the appropriateness of subsequent hospitalization also increases with age, ie the percentage of subjects who are hospitalized only in the presence of really serious pathologies, marked by a yellow or red code, rises. The study also shows that inappropriate hospitalizations, following the assignment of a white or green code in the ED, are much more frequent among young adults than among the elderly.

Diagnosis at discharge The study shows that the phenomenon of overcrowding in emergency services is linked to the aging of the population. "Access to emergency services grows progressively with age: out of a thousand inhabitants over the age of 90, there are 500 accesses a year, while they fall to around 200-250 in the lower age groups – underlines Filippo Luca Fimognari, co-author of the study and director of Geriatrics and of the Medical Department of the Cosenza Hospital – But the study denies the widespread perception according to which inappropriate visits to the emergency room are above all by elderly people: only in 10% of cases are there appropriate hospitalizations among young adults, four times less than the elderly. In other words, accesses increase with age, but the appropriateness of accesses also increases proportionally. This fact is also supported by the fact that in the elderly, the ED visit is often followed by hospitalization and not a return home. And also the appropriateness of hospitalization is more frequent in the elderly than in the young, as also demonstrated by the subsequent diagnoses of discharge from the wards: the study demonstrated, for example, that acute respiratory failure is the most frequent diagnosis of discharge in subjects aged ≥ 75 years in Italy. Sometimes it is believed that the entry of the elderly is inappropriate, as they suffer from chronic pathologies, but chronicity and frailty make the elderly clinically unstable, more vulnerable, and therefore more at risk of acute and serious clinical pictures, often with atypical presentation, which require time-dependent interventions that can only be implemented in equipped hospitals. In conclusion, we can state that one of the main causes of overcrowding in the ED is the increase in the absolute number of elderly people in Italy (every year there are about 150,000 more over 65s than the previous year), which is associated with a constant reduction number of hospital beds, which should instead be increased".

Method "This study is unique in that it concerns the entire Italian territory, it is based on data collected with a validated and standardized method, it provides for the tracking of patients from access to the emergency room until discharge from any subsequent hospitalization – Prof. Raffaele points out Antonelli Incalzi co-author of the study and Full Professor of Internal Medicine, Campus Biomedico University, Rome — This distinguishes it from other studies on the subject and allows it to provide an exhaustive picture of the impact that age has in determining the need for hospital care. Not only does it disprove commonplaces such as the prevailing inappropriateness of hospitalization in the geriatric age, but it shows us how a series of exacerbated chronic pathologies, such as heart failure and COPD, are the basis of numerous hospitalizations. This reaffirms the need to promote a strong home care system capable of optimizing the therapy of these conditions and, thus, preventing the exacerbations at the basis of accesses to the Emergency Department. On a clinical level, the finding of frequent atypical presentations of diseases in the geriatric age attests to the peculiarity of the geriatric patient. Even in childhood, many pathologies present themselves differently than in adulthood, but the specificity of the pediatric patient and the discipline that takes care of them, Pediatrics, is universally shared. The same does not apply to the geriatric patient and geriatrics. The data presented in this study are a strong support for understanding the specificity and raison d'être of Geriatrics». Territorial reorganization «This article photographs what happens in the PS. It is the first time that such an analysis has been carried out in Italy, with such a large number – underline Lorenzo Palleschi, President Elect of SIGOT, Director of Geriatrics and the Internal Medicine Department of the S. Giovanni-Addolorata Hospital in Rome, and Andrea Ungar, SIGG President and Full Professor of Geriatrics, University of Florence — The survey shows that strengthening territorial assistance, a fundamental objective for the NHS, cannot be the only tool for solving the problem of overcrowding in the ED. This phenomenon, on the other hand, is linked to the aging of the population, which is often not healthy ageing, rather it is accompanied by various concomitant comorbidities. It is therefore necessary to equip oneself with multiple synergistic actions: first of all, it is necessary to strengthen hospitals by increasing the number of beds dedicated to this vulnerable population group, increasing the number of complex operating units of Geriatrics and reversing a trend which, paradoxically, has seen a reduction in these places in recent years read just as the number of elderly people was growing. Furthermore, given the growth in the average age of the hospital population, the offer of geriatric services within hospitals should be increased: Orthogeriatrics, Delirium Room, Oncogeriatrics. Finally, provision should be made for the inclusion of a geriatric consultant within the emergency room, regardless of the possible presence of a complex geriatric operating unit in the relative hospital site".