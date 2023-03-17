news-txt”>

(ANSA) – MILAN, MARCH 16 – In the year in which the pandemic broke out, Covid was the third leading cause of death in the EU, with a total of almost 439 thousand deaths compared to 1.7 million people who have lost their lives with cardiovascular disease. Indeed, in 2020, the main causes of death among EU inhabitants were diseases of the circulatory system and cancer.



Every year in Europe there are over 4 million deaths from cardiovascular diseases, of which over 224 thousand in Italy and about 47 thousand of these are attributable to the lack of control of cholesterol, one of the most important risk factors for cardiovascular diseases which causes for the service national health system a direct and indirect health expenditure of approximately 16 billion euros per year With the aim of drawing attention to the risks related to cardiovascular diseases Motore Sanità, a non-profit organization that operates in the field of scientific research and dissemination healthcare, organized a series of meetings around Italy up to the Lombard stage which was held today at the Palazzo Pirelli in Milan entitled ‘Pnrr, hypercholesterolemia, cardiovascular risk.



Between unresolved needs, innovation and new organizational needs’.



The event was also attended by the councilor of the Lombardy Region for Transport Franco Lucente and the regional councilors Paola Pollini of the M5s and Pietro Bussolati of the Pd. (HANDLE).

