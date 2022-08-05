Home Health In the fitness area of ​​Prà Bunet, a new Outdoor Fitness area – Targatocn.it
Health

by admin
Saturday 6 August at 4.30 pm inauguration of the new outdoor fitness area in the Prà Bunet a area Dronero.
“We believe it is important to invest in the promotion of physical activity for the well-being and health of the population but also to offer our guests new spaces dedicated to fitness – points out Mauro Arnaudo deputy mayor of the Municipality of Dronero -. The new and innovative space that we will inaugurate tomorrow is designed for public spaces and is able to offer a solution for physical exercise in the open air in total safety to users of all ages and levels of physical preparation ”.
For the occasion, two athletes from Cuneo Volley will be present.

