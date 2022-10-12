Shower heads to reduce the amount of water dispensed and coin acceptors. These are just some of the tricks used by the region’s managers of gyms and swimming pools to cope with astronomical gas and electricity bills. And in addition to these bleeding, there is to be reckoned with users who exaggerate with showers rather than prolong in the structure avoiding to consume when they return home.
Do you want to be always updated on all the news in real time? Follow us also on our Telegram channel or on our Facebook page.
To follow Telefriuli live broadcasts, click the LIVE button at the top or tune your television to channel 11 and 511 HD of digital terrestrial.