‘In the heat and after the rains, I risk mosquitoes and ticks’ – Medicine

The heat wave arriving in our country associated with the heavy rains of recent days represents a risk factor for human health, made even higher by the emergence of conditions that favor the invasion of insects such as ticks and mosquitoes on the territory.

The alarm comes today from the Italian Society of Environmental Medicine (Sima) which invites the population to adopt correct behaviors to protect their health.

“The sudden rise in temperatures throughout Italy comes after days of heavy rains which caused vegetation to grow and develop at a very rapid pace, even in urban areas. – explains the president Alessandro Miani – The optimal conditions have thus been created for the proliferation of insects such as ticks, grasshoppers and tiger mosquitoes, which find their natural habitat both in the terminal part of the vegetation, such as the branches of trees and plants that descend downwards, and in uncultivated grass.Animals that are attracted by the carbon dioxide they we emit with respiration, and which through bites and stings can be vectors of diseases.It is therefore necessary to adopt correct behaviors to limit health risks: for example, picnics should be avoided in areas where the grass is uncultivated; outdoors it is It is advisable to wear light-colored clothing that covers most of the body (trousers, long-sleeved shirts, long skirts, stockings) and apply insect-repellent products to the exposed parts”.

In view of the arrival of intense heat in various areas of Italy, the Italian Society of Environmental Medicine also disseminates a guide with practical advice: among these, avoid exposing yourself to heat and direct sun and leave the house only in the cooler hours ; ensure adequate air exchange in the home.

Close the windows during the day and open them during the coolest hours of the day and drink at least 3 liters of water during the day, avoid alcohol and prefer foods that contain a lot of water, such as fruit and vegetables.

