It is a drawing that could go on indefinitely and has already bewitched numerous followers on Twitter who have made this composition go viral on the table of the French designer Vaskange who posted it on his account and had over 16 million views up to Now. It is a drawing that contains many others in the small details revealed gradually and enlarged with the two-finger touch. The drawing is dedicated to travel stories. The work was created – as the artist himself wrote in the post – thanks to the Endless Paper application.