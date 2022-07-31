Red meat is one of the most used foods in the kitchen because it is easily manageable, but there is a widespread habit that can endanger health.

Red meat is one of the foods most common in Italian kitchens. Simple and quick to prepare, just put it in the pan or on the grill, and that’s it. But there is an operation that precedes cooking that can reveal itself very bad for your health.

In fact, almost everyone is convinced that washing meat is an operation capable of take away the impurities that may be present. Speech that applies not only to the red one but also for white meatsuch as chicken or game.

Instead, from the latest scientific studies, it has emerged that the washing operation can be counterproductive if not actually harmful to the bodycoming to provoke food poisoning. Let’s find out why washing meat is dangerous.

Washing red meat: serious health dangers

A very common habit, before cooking meat, is that of wash it with running water to eliminate bacteria and make it healthier. Very often it is also done because of the meat It smells bad. But instead science has recently shown that putting it under water increases the risk of contamination.

Red meat but also white meat should not be washed because the jet of water is capable of spreading germs much more easily, through involuntary splashes and drips. In this way the bacteria can spread on the disheson the hob, and in the other corners of the kitchen, ending up with contaminate the entire environmentwhich significantly increases the risk of infections.

Always for the same reason it is of vital importance wash and clean everything the one who came into contact with Kurdish meat. To do it in the best way you have to use boiling water and detergent. Also you have to wash your hands thoroughly.

To avoid food poisoning, there are other simple rules to follow: meat does not go never left out of the refrigerator, even under the sun or in extremely hot environments. The part that will not be consumed immediately must be put it back in the freezer immediately to prevent it from deteriorating. The risk with raw meat is always behind and it is good to arm yourself with holy patience for take all precautions which are used to protect health.