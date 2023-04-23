In the kitchen, is it more recommended to choose rice or pasta? You wouldn’t have said that

Someone will have happened, more than once, to have found themselves faced with an embarrassing crossroads: choose rice or pasta? The choice often depends on the first course idea we have in mind. Following the advice of some experts, it is advisable to eat one of the two for a very specific reason. Let’s see which one together.

When we have to prepare some fish-based first courses, we often can’t decide whether to embellish the tasty sauce with pasta or rice. It should be said that both are excellent with any type of sauce. The Italians – according to some research – are among the first in the world in the consumption of pasta, being also the first among those who produce it in greater quantities.

And think about that about 50% of the dough produced, it is consumed right in our country. The rest is exported abroad. When we decide to eat a nice plate of pasta, we have only spoiled for choice: on the market, in fact, there are various types and many formats, such as wholemeal pasta, spelled, durum wheat, etc.

As far as rice is concerned, however, even in our country there are rice crops: many are found in northern Italy. The region that produces the most rice in our country, it is Piedmont. On the market – as for pasta – there are different varieties of rice, including Arborio, with large grains, brown rice, red rice and many others. Both pasta and rice go very well with most seasonings. But according to some experts, one of two would be recommended in general, and the reason will surprise you. Let’s find out together which one is the most recommended according to the experts.

In the kitchen, is it more recommended to choose rice or pasta? Expert opinion

It’s not easy choose rice or pasta when we want to prepare a first course that will make all the diners lick their whiskers. As we have already said, both can be seasoned according to your personal tastes, and also according to the formats you most desire.

According to some statistics, among the types of most consumed pasta in our country, there are spaghetti. They can be seasoned in any way: with sauce, it’s a classic. However, they are also excellent for making an exquisite carbonara, a matriciana, and many other typical first courses of Italian cuisine.

Among other things, this type of pasta – as well as being widely consumed in Italy – is also consumed all over the world. In fact, many people appreciate spaghetti. It is true that they exist different types of pastabut they all have the same basic ingredients: flour, eggs and water.

The difference is in the shape, in size and thickness of the dough used to make them. The pasta can be made with wheat flour or corn starch and can contain added proteins such as soy or legumes among the most consumed beans, lentils and chickpeas.

Rice, on the other hand, is excellent for our body, and being very good, it is also a widely consumed product in our country. It lends itself to being excellent for all condiments: prawns and zucchini, with pumpkin, porcini and mushrooms, with sausage and – of course – many others, but it is also good to eat with sauce, baked and often plain. Rice is a food that can be seasoned with anything: from vegetables to fish or meat.

Pasta in general, unlike rice, is a considerable source of carbohydrates and is rich in fiber. The fibers help reduce cholesterol and blood sugar levels, prevent constipation, improve the health of the digestive system and help you lose weight. So which one to choose, rice or pasta?

In the kitchen, is rice or pasta more recommended?

It’s a question we often ask ourselves, but choosing between pasta or rice is certainly not easy to give yourself an answer. Both are very tasty to eat and are excellent for our body, even if there is a small difference. Unlike pasta, it has been shown that, rice it is effective in controlling blood sugar levels, thereby reducing the risk of type 2 diabetes and heart disease. Can also improve cholesterol levelsreducing bad LDL cholesterol and increasing good HDL cholesterol.

Perhaps there is one more point in favor of rice, also being gluten free: it is also excellent for those suffering from celiac disease or gluten intolerance.

But considering that the two foods are very similar, and both highly appreciated in cuisines all over the world, due to some characteristics, rice, even if slightly, it is more advisable than pasta. In addition to carbohydrates, rice can also provide proteins and minerals such as iron or calcium (useful for bone health). In addition, it contains vitamins such as B1 (thiamine), B2 (riboflavin), niacin, etc.

The benefits of rice

Rice is a food that helps to lose weight, and is also low in fat and calories: every 100 grams of this food contains only 82 calories. It does not contain cholesterol and is high in fiber, which help reduce blood cholesterol levels. Rice also contains carbohydrates, and is therefore an important source of energy for the body.

This type of cereal is recommended for digestive health and weight loss, but pasta is more suitable for a balanced diet. Also, the rice has some anti-inflammatory properties which make it suitable for a debilitated person, going to significantly strengthen one’s immune system.

So if you are looking for a healthy, tasty and easy to prepare meal that can delight your palate, pasta or rice may be the best choice. The rule is always the same: don’t overdo one or the other.