In the Lodi area, 84% of water wells are contaminated with fluorinated compounds

PFAS (poly and perfluoroalkyl compounds) are also present in Lombard waters intended for human consumption, artificial chemical substances, highly persistent and associated with numerous health problems, including some forms of cancer. This was revealed by the survey conducted by Greenpeace Italia on the basis of data requested in a period between 2018 and 2022 from all the ATS ( Health Protection Agency) and from the Lombard drinking water management bodies. Out of approximately 4,000 samples analyzed by the competent bodies, approximately 19% of the total (equal to 738 samples) tested positive for the presence of PFAS. There are cases in which the contamination is at the level of the collection water and others in which it is specified that this is water introduced into the post-treatment network; unfortunately, in most cases, the bodies did not specify when the samples referred to well water and when to that which comes out of the tap at home. Furthermore, pollution risks being greatly underestimated, if one considers that the analyzes conducted so far are partial and non-widespread. The provinces with the highest percentage of contaminated samples were in order: Lodi, with 84.8% positive for the presence of PFAS; Bergamo and Como, respectively with 60.6% and 41.2%. Milan, with a fifth of positive analyses. However, in absolute terms, the province of Milan, where the highest number of analyzes carried out is recorded, has the sad record of the largest number of samples in which PFAS were detected (as many as 201); Brescia, with 149 positive samples, Bergamo, with 129 positive samples. According to Sal, however, our tap water is more than safe.

For the public company based in the former San Grato exhibition centre, yesterday was a day under pressure, in the light of these data; and an official note was issued: “There is no risk to the health of citizens who can continue to drink the tap water distributed by SAL in the province of Lodi in peace” is the clarification of the president of SAL, Giuseppe Negri. “SAL, sole manager of the Integrated Water Service in the province of Lodi, dispels any doubts about the safety and quality of the mains water and does so by first of all confirming that it has contributed to the collection of data requested by Greenpeace in relation to the analysis campaigns focused on search for PFAS in mains water samples. The analytical data provided by SAL therefore only concern the samples which showed a presence of PFAS, even if below the limit recommended by the ISS (Higher Institute of Health), and which constitute only a marginal quota, certainly not a representative sample of all the analysis activity of the SAL Laboratory (3,900 samples and over 100,000 parameters measured in 2021 alone). The legal limits on water potability for PFAS were introduced by Legislative Decree 18/2023, and will enter into force from February 2026. However, SAL monitors the possible presence of micro-pollutants foreseen by future legal limits as early as 2019 , when with an investment of around 250 thousand euros it specifically purchased the instrumentation to be able to detect emerging micro-pollutants, including PFAS. Thanks to this instrumentation, all the municipalities of the Lodi area have begun to be monitored and values ​​higher than those recommended by the ISS, in relation to the Veneto case, i.e. the limit of 0.5 micrograms/litre, have never been detected. SAL provided, as requested, the data relating to the years 2019-22, sending the results of the analyzes where a presence was highlighted, albeit lower than the values ​​indicated and recommended by the ISS. SAL, anticipating the entry into force of the legal limits on PFAS, in recent years has upgraded the purification plants with activated carbon filters, precisely to prevent problems of this kind. With reference to the only data relating to the presence of PFAS in the municipality of Crespiatica, it should be noted that the values ​​found, at the end of the verification procedure, were compliant with the parameters recommended by the ISS and that to date there are no critical issues in the Lodi area. To ensure water safety and the reduction of potential health hazards, SAL carries out thousands of samples and analyzes of mains water every year through the analysis laboratory certified and accredited according to the UNI CEI EN ISO/IEC 17025 standard and registered in the Register of the Lombardy Region of analysis laboratories authorized to carry out analytical checks on water for food use according to current legislation.