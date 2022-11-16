The first machine capable of simultaneously carrying out two fundamental investigations for the diagnosis of tumors has been installed in the university hospital of Ancona: Positron emission tomography (PET), capable of evaluating the functionality of an organ, recognizing certain metabolic processes and cell viability, and magnetic resonance imaging (MRI), which can see soft tissue because it can detect how water molecules are distributed in our bodies. The machine, called 3 Tesla RM/PET, has applications primarily in the oncological field, but also in the cardiovascular, pediatric and gynecological fields.

The donation to the Marche hospital

The purchase of RM/PET 3 Tesla was also possible thanks to a benefactress, Teresa Casagrande, who earmarked around 1.3 million euros from her hereditary bequest with the specific aim of promoting research in the oncological field. The inheritance was then accompanied by an important investment by the Marche University Hospital, within a clinical and research project focused on the use of innovative machinery in the field of clinical management of cancer patients. The “Remaining Project”, this is its name, includes both the NMR 3 Tesla, an innovative device for magnetic resonance, and the RM/PET. The availability of cutting-edge instrumentation makes the Marches a center of clinical-assistance and research attraction, as a national center of excellence for the study and diagnosis of neoplasms and rheumatological pathologies.

“RM/PET 3 Tesla is a unique technological jewel, which will decisively support the prevention and early diagnosis of oncological diseases, the quality of life of patients, research”, says Dino Latini, President of the Marche Regional Assembly. “A moved thought to Teresa Casagrande and thanks to her family from the entire Regional Assembly for the sensitivity shown, which made the purchase of this machine concrete”.

“A donation is an extremely important fact – adds Filippo Saltamartini, Councilor for Health of the Marche Region – because it brings citizens closer to the public administration, thanks to a close union between public and private, in a vital sector such as that of health“.

Letter from oncologists to the Minister of Health: “We need a ‘plan’ to fight cancer” by Saverio Cinieri, Francesco Perrone

03 November 2022



Improved diagnosis and treatment planning

The benefits of performing two diagnostic tests in a single session concern both doctors and patients. Before this machine, the simultaneous diagnosis method used involved performing PET and computed tomography (CT) scans at the same time. However, PET/MRI is less dangerous for patients, because it does not expose them to the ionizing radiation of the X-rays used by tomography.

“For this reason it is particularly suitable for the study of oncological pathologies in children”, comments Andrea Giovagnoni, Director of the Radiological Sciences Department of AOU Marche and SIRM President. “Contacts are already in place with national and international research centers to activate joint research projects in the various fields of application. Currently only a few dozen of these machines have been installed all over the world and only two of the same type in Italy (the other is at the San Raffele in Milan)”.

Furthermore, performing hybrid investigations like these allows you to save time, resources, and also to perform more precise diagnoses. The personalization of the treatment path is increasingly important when it comes to tumors because, in the face of numerous therapeutic opportunities that oncological medicine is able to offer, the response of patients is always different and difficult to predict. In order to choose the right treatment path to follow, it is important to be able to better characterize the disease in order to predict any response to treatments as accurately as possible.

“The value of this new technological asset for research and precision diagnostics that we are proud to have created in our Company consists in a decisive and absolute expansion of the “hybridization” process that we have chosen as one of the main strategic lines of development ”, comments Michele Caporossi, Director General of the Marche university hospital. “It means that all knowledge and processes join hands to develop the unitary but also personalized response to give to patients. The hybrid multiplies the practical effectiveness but also the appropriateness of the treatment pathways, and is also a powerful shield against the scarcity of resources to be allocated to the health system”.

Immunotherapy approved for the most aggressive form of lung cancer by Dario Rubino

09 November 2022



A useful device for various neoplasms

In addition to improving the diagnosis and choosing the most suitable treatment path, the diagnostic equipment of the Rimante project, the MRI 3 Tesla and the PET/MRI, can be of particular help for some types of tumours. Especially in view of an increasingly personalized approach to medicine. By studying the characteristics of a tumor both in its main site and in its metastases, for example, it is possible to understand which patients could respond better to particular treatments such as immunotherapy.

Furthermore, many tumors are characterized by specific molecular and functional alterations, and the use of advanced PET/MRI technology makes it possible to study their morphology, to characterize the tumor tissues in a non-invasive way according to their consumption of certain particular substances and distinguishing them from healthy tissues, and to acquire numerical data to objectively monitor the effectiveness of therapies.

“This is particularly useful for the diagnosis and staging of tumors of the brain, neck, breast, liver and urogenital system, but also in non-neoplastic diseases of the heart and in the neurological field for the study of dementias and epilepsies” , explains Luca Burroni, SOD Nuclear Medicine Director of the Marche hospital. “Finally, it has the advantage of a reduced amount of ionizing radiation emitted, and therefore it is indicated for the study of tumors in children”.