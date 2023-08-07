In the month of August these zodiac signs will be kissed by luck | But for some, things will go terribly wrong

August won’t be a clement and generous month for all the signs, some will have to elbow a lot, while others will be kissed by luck!

August has just begun and you can’t stand it anymore and at the mere idea of ​​having to face a new day of work do you feel yours give in heavily? Let’s also say that the heat doesn’t help and that from this point of view we are all in the same boat. In short, more or less people get up every morning wondering what life has in store.

August will be a pretty tough month for these signs – Grantennistocana.it

But the stars have decided to be a little mischievous with some zodiac signs really putting them to the test throughout the month of August. In short, luck will not be a guarantee for everyone. But what awaits you in the hottest and strangest month of the year? We just have to find out together!

Sign by sign, let’s find out together how the stars will influence the month of August

Check now if your sign will be kissed by the warm rays of the August sun or if you’ve already started the month with a little cloud on your head!

ARIES

Dear Aries, you who are always cheerful and full of energy, you will have to deal with a rather turbulent August. Health will not be the best and the aches and pains of age will all feel right. But nothing that a small scarf or a light jacket can’t solve, of course, in short, you are no longer twenty and the time has come to accept it in order to better enjoy this new phase of your life. And if you felt light last time, there was Happy Sunday broadcast on Canale 5, I really think you have to let go of all the bulky weights in your life.

Dear Aries, you are no longer a youngster: accept the first ailments! – Grantennistocana.it

VISIT

Well yes, Taurus, August is definitely your month, up to a certain point though. If love and work are booming, in fact, the wallet is crying. Let’s say that you have spared no expense for your holidays and if it is true that you only live once, it is equally true that doing a little economy, a bit like the grasshopper and the ant, to be clear, is never a pleasure and then never. With rampant inflation, it’s better to save than ever as even a simple bottle of water will cost between now and the end of the year!

TWINS

It would be in August better unplug it a bit and recharge just enough to face a thorny September. In fact, after the holidays, work calls, and how it does! So it’s better to be prepared: you have all the energy to better face the new projects that await you in the office, so don’t waste it. Have fun yes, but don’t overdo it: enjoy the sea, the sun and feast on the sunsets, better with an ice cold beer in hand which never hurts.

CANCER

Cancer, dear Cancer, your time to shine has come, but not before a nice relaxing massage complete with skincare of course! Relax your muscles, unwind your nerves and then give yourself to the world as you know how! If you are single then, Cupid could shoot his arrow sooner than you can imagine. You want to experience new adventures, a love that makes butterflies in your stomach and that will shake you to the core, at least until the end of the holidays of course. And if there is something wrong in everyday life, August is the right month to correct all mistakes.

LEONE

It will be Leoncino that August is your month par excellence, but luck seems to be on your side. Or at least it will be if you don’t pull the rope too much, in which case it would be a big problem. What to do then? In the meantime, get excited but without paying a fortune! We know how your relationship with money is what we could call an open relationship, but take better care of your finances. But not only. If you feel a little lost and disoriented, perhaps that little country church you see every morning could give you all the answers you’ve been looking for and have been looking for for some time. In short, a little spirituality never hurt anyone!

Dear Leo, luck seems to be on your side, be a little more thrifty though – Grantennistocana.it

VIRGIN

In August, my beautiful Virgin, you will shine and shine as the brightest star in the firmament! Too bad about the job though: let’s just say how you are experiencing an uninspiring stalemate, but it’s not like everything can always go well. It is in times of crisis that we can calibrate and discover who we are and how we respond to adversity. The important thing is not to waste too much: scream, cry and scream if necessary, but always come back to yourself. You never know when the sun might shine again!

BALANCE

In order not to think about everything you’ll have to do dear Libra, you’ve unexpectedly decided to become the life of the party! It’s great to see you so entertained and super social, but remember that life isn’t always a dance. So what can you do? Take a breath, breathe deeply and relax before taking the plunge. If you can only listen to yourself and your incredible inner strength, you will have no rivals. But it takes a lot of forbearance and honesty to carry the load of responsibilities, especially if they are not required. But this is the dance of life, just to stay on topic. And in case that’s too much for you, luckily August doesn’t last forever.

SCORPIO

What a strange August dear Scorpio! You will be so obsessed with yourself and from your desires, that you will also happen to not respect the choices and limits of others. In short, it’s okay to follow yourself, but don’t overdo it, especially with those who love you! And as complicated as it may be, better to contain yourself than to lose dear friends, don’t you think? But above all, try not to be so big ass all the time: be more accommodating, after all, it’s summer! And never take others for granted, we know we’re asking a lot of you, but we’re sure you can do it, the alternative is to spend the autumn alone. Steal five minutes of your time from yourself if necessary, you won’t regret it!

SAGITTARIUS

Your soul claims you and your creative energy is at its highest level. However, if the usual context is tight for you, the time has come to take that holiday that has been tickling your imagination for quite a while now. There’s nothing better than a change of scenery to discover yourself, you might even find some hidden talents you didn’t think you had. Isn’t that a splendid prospect? I really think so: be bold and review your whole lifestyle, perhaps the time has also come to eliminate some vices that by now are more known than bad habits. In short, eat well, do regular physical activity and smile a little, just in case!

CAPRICORN

August will be marked by mood swings, even sudden and sudden, of course. And whoever is next to you could find it a little difficult to follow your convoluted reasoning. Therefore, if you are not single, it is better to be more lenient than usual with your partner also because you will be really unmanageable, a little flexibility is needed! We know how it’s not easy for you, you always want to be in control of the situation, this time it would be better to give in and compromise. Already August is hot and therefore complicated about her, don’t make it any more difficult than it already is.

Unfortunately dear Capricorn, August will be marked by mood changes, take it easy! – Grantennistocana.it

AQUARIUM

At least in August give yourself some slack dear Aquarius! You really take everything too seriously and that’s not good. However, if you feel like you’re bursting, the best advice we can give you is to stop thinking. Take a long walk on the boardwalk, book a nice massage or even take that boat trip that you promise yourself to take without success every summer. In short, do whatever you want, the important thing is that you manage to switch off just enough to live a little (let’s not expect much) in peace with yourself. Discover the beauty of solo outings and only hang out with someone if you feel like it’s the right thing to do at the time.

PESCI

Dear Pisces, your career sparks, minus your psychophysical well-being which is put to the test more than usual to be honest. In short, the nervous breakdown is just around the corner. Find your way and if necessary go a little groping first, wearing your shoes for once doesn’t hurt, on the contrary it shows that you have lived to the fullest. And if love doesn’t satisfy you by presenting more than one challenge, maybe it’s time for a nice break from it all. How can you be in your best shape, if you don’t know what shape to take. Relax and breathe: don’t ask your body for anything else.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

