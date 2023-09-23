IN THE NAME OF “VALENTINA” THE ASSOCIATION OF THE SAME MONEY FROM CENTO GIVES GIFTS TO THE CHILDREN OF THE PEDIATRIC ONCOHEMATOLOGY OF CONA

This morning, Thursday 21 September 2023, the Association “Valentina ODV” of Cento ha donato stationery material, board games and soft toys at the Pediatric Oncology and Haematology Department of the Cona Hospital.

The partnership was born in March 2023 from a group of people who have a common goal: to help others by having fun and entertaining.

“For us, in a frenetic, chaotic world where bad thoughts often overwhelm us – declares President Jessica Frabetti – the main objective is precisely to make people smile, dream and travel with their minds. In this case it will be wonderful, through our gifts, to help give a little joy to hospitalized children. We want to demonstrate that offering concrete help is possible even with a small gesture.”

The “Valentina ODV” charity events are aimed at raising funds, with the aim of supporting hospital facilities and/or associations or public and private bodies also for scientific research in the medical field, particularly pediatric ones.

“This time – Jessica continues – we decided to take action to give a smile to the children inside the Pediatric Oncohematology Day Hospital, collecting new stationery material including: notebooks, markers, colored pencils, coloring books etc…, board games and new and old soft toys , all sanitized and individually wrapped donated by children with the aim of giving them to other children like them”.

“The name Valentina – the President ends – for us, in particular for me, it takes on and has always taken on multiple meanings: in addition to being my sister’s name, in Latin Valens means “strong”, “vigorous” or “that has value”; characteristics that characterized her and that we, as an association, want to carry forward and continue to transmit”.