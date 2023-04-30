Home » in the night Zelensky dropped bombs in the Bryansk region of Russia
Health

in the night Zelensky dropped bombs in the Bryansk region of Russia

by admin

The war in Ukraine has reached the day 431 from the beginning. On the night of April 29-30, the Ukrainian army attacked the Russian region of Bryanskhitting the village of Suzemka. The bombs dropped by Ukraine provoked at least two dead. «The next week will be very important to punish the terrorist state and all its war criminals. We are working to create a court for the crime of Russian aggression,” the Ukrainian president said Volodymyr Zelensky highlighting that it is necessary “to accelerate the defeat of the terrorist state”.

See also  Circular, Pfizer Omicron 4-5 vaccine for children aged 5-11 - Focus Vaccini

You may also like

“Cruel and brutal aggressor, he may strike again.”...

It can be so beneficial for the bed

Mental health alarm: “Psychiatrists are missing”

War Ukraine Russia, today’s news. Kiev attacks the...

Cooking and baking with rhubarb | > –...

Long live the Meloni government which also works...

New FIAT Topolino on the way? What will...

At Mogol’s house: “Here I have a gym...

Lichens on garden furniture: washing-up liquid with a...

How many times a week is it recommended...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy