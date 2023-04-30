in the night Zelensky dropped bombs in the Bryansk region of Russia

The war in Ukraine has reached the day 431 from the beginning. On the night of April 29-30, the Ukrainian army attacked the Russian region of Bryanskhitting the village of Suzemka. The bombs dropped by Ukraine provoked at least two dead. «The next week will be very important to punish the terrorist state and all its war criminals. We are working to create a court for the crime of Russian aggression,” the Ukrainian president said Volodymyr Zelensky highlighting that it is necessary “to accelerate the defeat of the terrorist state”.