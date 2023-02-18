ANCONA – The new state police gymnasium was inaugurated this morning at the police station. The structure was built thanks to the contribution of Panatta srl. In addition to the commissioner Cesare Capocasa, Rudy Panatta and Angela Tosti Panatta took part in the ribbon cutting. Also present was Stefano Fonsi (Manager of the Mobile Department of Padua, as well as Senior Vice President of the Fiamme Oro) who accompanied a representation of high-level athletes from the athletics team, engaged in Ancona for the indoor championships. Among these Sergio Baldo; Nicholas Rampazzo; Federico dell’Aquila; Linda Olivieri; Rebecca Sartori and Massimiliano Luiu.

The machines in the gym are branded Panatta, the fitness brand that produces them in Apiro. “For us it is a pleasure to know that our police forces train with our machines – said Angela Tosti Panatta, President of Panatta srl ​​- because we know how important the right physical exercise is for police officers. After all, we have many experiences in both law enforcement gyms and for sports and Olympic centers with many champions who choose our machines for selective training.There is no doubt that both companies and institutions think about the psychophysical well-being of their employees – Angela reiterated Tosti Panatta, President of Panatta srl ​​– helping them to be in good shape”.

The Quaestor of Ancona: “The restructuring of the gymnasium represents a further step in guaranteeing adequate places for employees, where they can train safely and free of charge, taking advantage of the spaces of the police station. I recall that in the last year we have taken steps both to renovate the Wellness Area and to set up an equipped dehor outside the bar for the staff. Our Administration is aware that the operators spend many hours inside the offices and that a good percentage of the personnel reside in the lodgings of the Police Headquarters. The quality of life of each woman and man of the State Police passes through the psychophysical balance, hence the commitment to preserve and improve it on a daily basis. My special thanks go to the Ancona Police Headquarters, to the President Angerla Tosti Panatta and to Prof. Panatta, who with their availability have made possible the realization of this valuable initiative”.







