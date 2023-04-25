«In the simulation, after 72 hours, very serious American losses»- breaking latest news

A map similar to those of Risk; environment, American deputies and congresswomen with a careful and very worried look. The photo from the Associated Press testifies to the tension of the Congress Representatives engaged in Â“war games” is the tavola to evaluate the American chances to defend Taiwan from a Chinese attack.

The simulation took place on Capitol Hill, conducted by members of the House select committee on Chinathe parliamentary commission recently set up to politically counter “the great Chinese threat”.

The purpose of the game of Risk is to explore the diplomatic, political and military options of the United States in case the situation comes to the brink of war for Taiwan. The congressmen therefore played for avoid a firefight. They allowed AP reporters to attend precisely to show their willingness and expertise. However, in the simulation projected to April 22, 202772 hours after the Chinese first strike in the Straits, American forces had to intervene and the cost in terms of deaths among soldiers, airmen and sailors has already been very high.

The damage suffered by the besieged island and hit by a rain of Chinese missiles was terrible.

In the war game of the Parliamentary Commission, at the crucial moment the United States of America is found alone to fightwithout the support of allies in Asia and Europe (on the other hand, French President Emmanuel Macron has just said that Europeans should stay out of a â€œwar for Taiwan which is not in our interestsâ€ .)

The Honorable Mike Gallagher, the Republican who chairs the Commission, says that two convictions have emerged from Risk: «The first is that there is a sense of urgency; the second is that with our laws we can increase the chances of stabilizing the Taiwan Strait.’ His deputy, the democrat Raja Krishnamoorthi, clarified: the only solution to avoid the terrible scenario of a war is “Showing the Chinese a deterrent that avoids conflict”.

