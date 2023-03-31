Please mark the relevant words in the text. Report the error to the editors with just two clicks.

Freitag, 31.03.2023, 15:25

Many people in France have just gotten used to the idea that they should save electricity – now water is also becoming scarce. The heat of summer and the winter drought have alarmed the country. In one small community, lack of water even leads to violence.

“The drought was exceptional compared to previous times. But I guess it wasn’t exceptional given what to expect,” said President Emmanuel Macron, who unveiled a long-awaited nationwide water plan on Thursday.

“We have to go much further”

Actually, this should have been done by his Prime Minister Elisabeth Borne, but then Macron decided that the issue was a top priority. “It’s not just about preparing for next summer, we have to go much further,” stressed Macron.

Last summer, around 2,000 communes in France suffered from water shortages. About half of them had to have water delivered in bottles or by tank truck at times. Water consumption is currently restricted in 15 out of 101 departments, for example no cars may be washed or lawns sprinkled. In the south of the country, some mayors are already refusing building permits for private pools.

Fight against water storage

The distribution battles have long since begun. The violent riots last weekend in Sainte-Soline in western France were part of it. There, environmentalists protested against the construction of large water basins, for which groundwater is to be pumped out in winter so that farmers can irrigate their fields in summer.

Critics point out that 80 percent of the groundwater reservoirs are currently not sufficiently filled. In addition, a large part of the water from the reservoirs evaporates and bacteria can easily develop.

In presenting his plan, Macron indirectly acknowledged that this form of water storage easily leads to conflict. “There have to be clear rules for that. It’s not about privatizing the water or allowing some to monopolize it,” he said.