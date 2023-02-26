Home Health “In the tragic flight, a massacre was nearly missed”. Accident A1, who was the dead lorry driver
Calenzano (Florence), February 26, 2023 – His name was Angelo Gambardella56 years old, the truck driver who died in the Calenzano accident on the early morning of Sunday 26 February.

Tir crashes from the A1 viaduct

Heavy traffic problems in the Calenzano area

He was originally from Salerno and was one of the thousands of truck drivers who transport foodstuffs and other products to markets and warehouses every night.

Theater of the tragedy a point of the A1 motorway where accidents with heavy vehicles involved had already occurred, in the section between Calenzano e Barberino del Mugello in the direction of Bologna.

The truck was carrying fruit and vegetables. A tragic flight: the truck broke the barriers and ended up in the street below, falling for several meters, catching fire. Any rescue attempt was useless. When the firefighters although they quickly arrived at the scene of the accident Angelo Gambardella was already dead.

“Could be a massacre”: so say the inhabitants of the area. In fact, the truck fell on the road below which is used to reach the hamlet of Legri, in the municipality of Calenzano. Only by chance at that moment nobody passed.

