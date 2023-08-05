In the United States green light to the pill against postpartum depression – Nutrition

The Food and Drugs Administration (Fda) American approved the first postpartum depression pill. The drug works faster than other antidepressants and is only used for two weeks. Zurzuvae, of Sage Therapeutics Laboratories, is “the first oral drug to be indicated for the treatment of postpartum depression in adults,” the FDA said in a statement. Physical and psychological shock that can last several months, postpartum depression is a “severe and potentially fatal situation during which women experience sadness , a sense of guilt and worthlessness,” he recalls Tiffany Farchione, head of psychiatry at the FDA.

Approximately half a million American women suffer from postpartum depression each year. “Having access to oral medications will be a beneficial option for many of these women who are dealing with extreme and sometimes even life-threatening feelings,” including suicidal thoughts, Farchione adds. According to two double-blind studies cited by the FDA, patients who received Zurzuvae “showed much greater improvements in their symptoms than those in the placebo group.”

An important tool for psychiatrists, but the EMA will have to evaluate it

The oral drug for postpartum depression, which has obtained the approval of the US drug authority FDA, “represents an important novelty and an important intervention tool, with innovative aspects such as the speed of action, but it will have to be still evaluated by the European Medicines Agency Ema and further scientific documentation will have to be produced beyond the interesting studies already published”. The president of the Italian Society of Psychiatry (Sip), Emi Bondi.

This, explains Bondi, “is a hormone-based drug and the hypothesis that hormones could act on depression has been present for several years, and already in 2019 the FDA had approved another drug, again a derivative of progesterone, which however it had to be administered intravenously and had a considerable cost, despite having demonstrated its effectiveness. Its use was therefore progressively reduced”.

The innovation of this new medicine, on the other hand, underlines the Sip president, “is that it comes in a pill version and is therefore more easily usable. Furthermore, it has a rapid response and must be taken for 14 days: the response is visible already at third day of administration, while using the serotonergic antidepressants that are used today in postpartum depression, we have to wait 15 to 20 days to have an effect”.

10% of new mothers suffer from postpartum depression

The new drug (zuranolone), explains the psychiatrist, “is a neurosteroid, i.e. a hormone that acts at a neurological level and represents the synthetic version of a progesterone metabolite which is responsible for the psychic effects of progesterone. The data on which we basis is that in pregnancy there is an increase in progesterone and estrogen hormones of up to 10%, with a collapse in the postpartum period.It seems that the decrease in these hormones could really be the basis, in predisposed subjects, of the onset of postpartum depression “.

This, he recalls, “is a very important disease that affects 10% of women who give birth and which in serious forms can even lead to extreme acts of suicide or infanticide. Even in less serious forms, however, it remains an important pathology for women and for the mother-child relationship which – he concludes – is strongly compromised”.

