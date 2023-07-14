Home » In the US approved lecanemab for the treatment of Alzheimer’s disease
In the US approved lecanemab for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease

In the US approved lecanemab for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease

Great strides in the fight against Alzheimer’s. The US FDA has granted full approval to lecanemab for the treatment of Alzheimer’s. Trial data showed that the treatment slowed disease progression, decline in memory and thinking, in 27% of patients after 18 months of treatment.

Full clearance from the United States Food and Drug Administration (Fda) opens hope for those affected by the disease. Lecanemab is a monoclonal antibody. Following “a confirmatory study that verified the clinical benefit” of the antibody, explains the US regulatory body in a note, the drug was granted traditional approval. It is the first antibody targeting the amyloid-beta protein to be converted from an accelerated approval to a mainstream approval for the treatment of Alzheimer’s, the FDA said. The drug works by reducing the amyloid plaques that form in the brain, a key pathophysiological feature of the disease.

Leqembi had been approved in January under the fast track – reserved for drugs for serious conditions in which there is an unmet medical need – based on clinical data demonstrating the effect on the reduction of amyloid plaques in the brain, from which – the experts explain – it is reasonable to predict a clinical benefit for the patients. But the FDA has required the company to conduct a “confirmatory” clinical trial to verify the expected clinical benefit of the treatment. This efficacy was evaluated using the results of “Study 301” (Clarity Ad), a phase 3 randomized controlled clinical trial.

“The action is the first verification that a drug targeting the underlying disease process of Alzheimer’s has shown clinical benefits in this devastating disease,” said Teresa Buracchio, interim director of the Office of Neuroscience at the Center for Drug Evaluation and Research. of the FDA. “This confirmatory study verified that it is a safe and effective treatment for patients with Alzheimer’s disease.”

See also  Medicine reveals how much water we should drink in winter and what the negative consequences are if we drink too much

The most common side effects with Leqembi were headache, infusion-related reactions and imaging abnormalities related to amyloid (Aria), a side effect that occurs with the amyloid class of antibodies. The use of anticoagulant drugs was associated with an increase in the number of intracerebral haemorrhages in patients taking lecanemab compared to placebo. The prescribing information recommends caution when considering use of the drug in patients taking blood thinners or with other risk factors for intracerebral hemorrhage.

The antibody should be started – explains the FDA in the note – in patients with mild cognitive impairment or mild dementia of Alzheimer’s disease, i.e. the population in which the treatment has been studied in clinical trials. US approval was granted to Eisai, who developed the drug with Biogen.

