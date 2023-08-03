In the US leprosy is once again a concern, in Florida it is now endemic

Leprosy returns to worry. In the United States we are wondering about an unusual trend, while in Florida the disease becomes endemic. The incidence has gradually increased: in the last decade, the US has more than doubled the number of cases recorded in the Southeastern states, especially in Florida. An investigation by the Cdc (Centers for Disease Control and Prevention).

In Florida, especially in the central area, one fifth of all new leprosy cases notified in 2020 are concentrated, which amount to 159.

