In the USA, the age to start mammography is lowered to 40 – Health

Women should start getting mammography at age 40, not at age 50 as previously recommended.

The revision of the guidelines by US experts was decided following the increase in breast cancer diagnoses among young girls.

The US Preventive Services Task Force stressed that the indication is aimed at women of all racial and ethnic origins at average risk of breast cancer. In 2009, the task force raised the age from 40 to 50, as researchers at the time worried that early screening would do more harm than good, leading to unnecessary treatments.