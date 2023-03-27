



ADVERTISING

by Giuseppina Perlasca

ADVERTISING

The autism rate in US children rose from one in 150 children in 2002 to one in 36 in 2020, or 2.8%, according to a new study published by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). A percentage that is starting to be worrying

I findings come from the CDC-funded “Autism and Developmental Disabilities Monitoring Network” launched in 2000 “to gather data to better understand the number and characteristics of children with autism spectrum disorder and other developmental disabilities living in different areas of the United States“.

The program extends to 11 states, including Arkansas, Maryland and Tennessee.

Autism, also known as autism spectrum disorder, is a wide-ranging developmental disability that manifests itself in a variety of ways, but typically includes communication problems and social interactions. The study also found that boys are much more likely to have autism than girls.

That said, the report also notes that the communities included in the program “are not representative of the entire United States,” while other federal autism programs are meant to be nationally representative. As the Epoch Times notes, the latest nationwide autism estimate for children ages 3 to 17 was 2.9 percent, consistent with the latest data from this study.

Another new paper released by the CDC’s Morbidity and Mortality Weekly Report found that more 4-year-olds were diagnosed with autism from 2016 to early 2020 than had been diagnosed in the previous four years.

An explanation: “Our best guess, consistent with the overall increase in autism prevalence rates, is that it’s about more equitable access to assessments and diagnosesaccording to Kelly Shaw, CDC epidemiologist and one of the researchers, in a comment to Today. That is, there would be more diagnoses simply because the criteria used have become clearer and more stringent. What if it were instead a problem of poor social interaction or of a physiological nature?