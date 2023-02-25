Among the new species of animals discovered this year, experts have found this monstrous specimen in the seabed.

Scientists from all over the world every year manage to catalog and study new species of animals and plants. These are not always specimens never seen before, on the contrary, in most cases they are already known species of which new and singular characteristics can be identified.

Again this year thousands of new species have been discovered by scholars, against the thousands who disappear at the same time. Scientists calculate that man’s effect is devastating to the ecosystem, calculating that man’s direct or indirect action has speeded up the natural extinction rate of animals and plants by about a thousand times.

For this reason, some studies are being carried out that could allow us, at least, to lengthen the existence on our planet of many species. As, for example, is happening with the white rhinoceros, of which only two specimens remain on Earth, both females. Through the assisted fertilizationscientists will try to make the species, now doomed to extinction, survive.

According to some, the in vitro fertilization process could give the possibility of bringing back to life even species that have long been extinct, but the scientific community is wondering about the ethical value of this procedure which would force an ecosystem already in a precarious balance. In the meantime, new types of animals and plants continue to be searched for and catalogued.

The New Species of “Satanic” Fish

So many species have been discovered discovered in the seabed, such as the legendary white carp, found in India, whose size had given birth to several legends among the local population. The other major marine discovery comes from the waters off St. Helena Island by a team of British explorers.

“It looks like a satanic potato,” said James Maclain, curator of the fish collection at London’s Natural History Museum, after seeing what could be a new species related to the Himantolophidae family. The photograph taken of the animal was also posted on Twitter by Maclain himself

The young specimen sighted is black about the size of a golf ball, at first glance it seems to be a particular monkfish. From a peduncle above the head emerges a rather elaborate decoy typical of the Himantolophidae, an organ that looks like a small bunch of flowers. They belong to this family and have bony tubercles and spines similar to those of puffer fish and have long, sharp teeth. Now, researchers will try to figure out if it really is a one-of-a-kind species.

