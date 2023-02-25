Home Health in the water is this monster
Health

in the water is this monster

by admin
in the water is this monster
New species of fish discovered in the seabed. technological passion

Among the new species of animals discovered this year, experts have found this monstrous specimen in the seabed.

Scientists from all over the world every year manage to catalog and study new species of animals and plants. These are not always specimens never seen before, on the contrary, in most cases they are already known species of which new and singular characteristics can be identified.

Again this year thousands of new species have been discovered by scholars, against the thousands who disappear at the same time. Scientists calculate that man’s effect is devastating to the ecosystem, calculating that man’s direct or indirect action has speeded up the natural extinction rate of animals and plants by about a thousand times.

For this reason, some studies are being carried out that could allow us, at least, to lengthen the existence on our planet of many species. As, for example, is happening with the white rhinoceros, of which only two specimens remain on Earth, both females. Through the assisted fertilizationscientists will try to make the species, now doomed to extinction, survive.

According to some, the in vitro fertilization process could give the possibility of bringing back to life even species that have long been extinct, but the scientific community is wondering about the ethical value of this procedure which would force an ecosystem already in a precarious balance. In the meantime, new types of animals and plants continue to be searched for and catalogued.

The New Species of “Satanic” Fish

So many species have been discovered discovered in the seabed, such as the legendary white carp, found in India, whose size had given birth to several legends among the local population. The other major marine discovery comes from the waters off St. Helena Island by a team of British explorers.

The new species photographed in the seabed. Technological passion

“It looks like a satanic potato,” said James Maclain, curator of the fish collection at London’s Natural History Museum, after seeing what could be a new species related to the Himantolophidae family. The photograph taken of the animal was also posted on Twitter by Maclain himself

The young specimen sighted is black about the size of a golf ball, at first glance it seems to be a particular monkfish. From a peduncle above the head emerges a rather elaborate decoy typical of the Himantolophidae, an organ that looks like a small bunch of flowers. They belong to this family and have bony tubercles and spines similar to those of puffer fish and have long, sharp teeth. Now, researchers will try to figure out if it really is a one-of-a-kind species.

See also  Third dose, doing it to everyone (as in Israel) is a bad choice

You may also like

Stellantis CEO Carlos Tavares could earn 23.5 million...

Maurizio Costanzo, Banfi: “He was gallant, he must...

The probable formations of Milan-Atalanta: Pioli finds Maignan...

Moscow massing ships in the Black Sea. Kiev:...

Vitamin D no longer refundable?

From Fiorello to Venier, from Meloni to Sangiuliano:...

Japan earthquake, shock measuring 6.1 on the Richter...

Serie A: Lecce-Sassuolo 0-1 – Sport

Milan-Atalanta, the probable formations – Sky Sport

Eriksson leaves, ‘I have health problems, no more...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy