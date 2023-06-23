in thirty years increased by 300%

June 23, 2023 16:13

Experts: “Reduction of the incidence thanks to the vaccine against the Papilloma virus (Hpv) visible only starting from 2060”



The number of people affected by the oropharyngeal cancer, especially of the tonsil, has grown significantly worldwide. In fact, in thirty years it has increased by 300%. The main culprit is the human papillomavirus (Hpv), a predominantly sexually transmitted infection. The alarm was sounded by a team of experts gathered on the occasion of a world congress on this type of disease.

Worrying pathology This pathology is part of the head and neck cancers which represent 17% of all cancers worldwide. Oncologists say oropharyngeal cancer incidence will be reduced due to the benefits of HPV vaccination, oncologists say, but the decline in cases will only be seen from 2060.

Symptoms that should not be ignored Too often, diagnoses occur when the cancer is in an advanced stage, mostly due to a

underestimation of symptoms, for example burning or sores in the mouth, sore throat, tongue pain, deepening of the voice, painful swallowing or swelling in the neck. If these signals persist for more than three weeks, says Spriano, “it is important to undergo an otolaryngological examination”.

It is possible to control this disease Today, doctors have several options for keeping these types of head and neck cancer under control. 40% of people who receive late stage diagnosis survive for a long time thanks to the

immunotherapy. The

robotic surgery allows you to avoid operations in which parts of the body are removed and protect the quality of life.

The importance of vaccination against the HPV virus “In Italy, warns the president of the congress

Joseph Sprianohead of Otorhinolaryngology at the Irccs Humanitas Clinical Institute in Rozzano, “40% of these cases can be traced back to HPV infection. Hence the importance of vaccination. Immunization has been offered free of charge by the National Health Service since 2008 girls and boys from 11 years old”.

Early diagnosis is crucial “If we consider all head and neck cancers”, continues Spriano, “more than 70% are caused by smoking and alcohol, and when the disease is detected at an early stage, the

chances of recovery vary from 75% to 100%“.

