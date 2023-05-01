“In this climate, there is a risk of poaching” – breaking latest news

«Accused Fugatti: guilty!». Already from the check sound of the amplification you aim straight at the target. But as if that weren’t enough, while they gather in the square of Sabbionara the more than 200 animal rights activists who arrived from all over Italy to bring the protest to the village where the president of the Province of Trento lives, word of mouth begins. “They found a dead bear.” “Who is?”. “It’s M62.” “Did they shoot him?”

Gasoline thrown in the square. «Nice result Fugatti! In the end, the idea of ​​solving the problem in their own way is passing between hunters and poachers», Valerio Vassallo, leader of Meta, who coordinates the demonstration, immediately attacks. The death of a bear at this very moment could only increase anger and resentment towards the president Maurizio Fugatti who, however, continues to repeat: «If it depended on me, I would kill the problematic bears immediately».

At the moment the death of M62 is a whodunit. The carcass of the plantigrade born 2018, therefore relatively young, was reported by some hikers between Lake Molveno and San Lorenzo Dorsino, in Trentino. The ear tags confirmed that it was indeed M62, even if the animal was already in a state of decomposition.

But how did he die? This will be ascertained by the Istituto zooprofilattico delle Venezie to which the forest ranger handed over the carcass. A few days and he will understand. Even if in the evening a press release from the same Province anticipated that “the wounds are probably attributable to the attack of an adult male bear”. “The hypothesis – the note goes on – was put forward by the Trentino Forestry Corps which intervened for the removal of the animal”. See also How much and how did we talk about political leaders in cernobbio online

Ma various animal rights acronyms are very wary and announce legal battle, after those to save Jj4. The lawyers of Leal, Odv and Zampe have already requested access to the documents “to participate in the autopsy and be able to delve into every piece of the story». More explicit Michela Vittoria Brambilla, president of the Parliamentary Intergroup for Animal Rights and Environmental Protection: «If we were faced with an act of poaching, we would know well how to frame the event: in the climate of fear and hatred created and powered by Fugatti. The president of the Province would bear the moral responsibility for it». “We would not like – adds the National Animal Protection Body – that the witch hunt unleashed by Fugatti had ended up arming the hand of poachers”.

The Northern League exponent, however, does not flinch: «I don’t talk about ifs and I’m waiting to know the causes of death. In any case, it was a bear that I already wanted to kill. M62 was in fact on the Province’s “black list”, even though he had never attacked anyone. «Yes, it’s true – admits Fugatti – but he wandered around near the houses, he entered the cellars. He was too confident and that’s why we asked for him to be slaughtered”.

As for the demonstrators, they would have liked to arrive as far as the president’s house. But to see them there was the Adige. In fact, the demonstration took place in Sabbionara, while he lives on the other side of the river, in the hamlet of Masi. “And anyway I’m out – he says on the phone – I’m in Val di Non and I assure you that the people of Trentino are with us”. See also Stray, the video game with cats that helps cats

The arrows and some “vaffa” perhaps also reached him in Val di Non. “He’s the usual Northern League supporter: after Muslims and immigrants, he now has to find another enemy: the bear,” says Franco Pizzini from Bolzano. “He doesn’t understand that this is now an ethical battle and not just an animal rights one,” shouts Carolina Sala, president of the animal rights task force. While for Silvia Premoli, of Leal, “the whole junta is responsible for a wicked management that goes as far as organizing banquets based on bear meat”.